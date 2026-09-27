Ole Miss Takes Big Drop in AP Poll After Florida Loss

The Ole Miss Rebels fell five spots in the latest AP Top 25, moving from No. 4 to No. 9. The drop comes after the Rebels' 52-28 loss to Florida yesterday afternoon in Gainesville. The Gators climbed up to No. 8 with the victory.

In Pete Golding's first true road game as head coach, the Rebels looked paralyzed defensively, allowing Jadan Baugh and Duke Clark to each run for over 100 yards. While Trinidad Chambliss looked as good as he has all season, the Ole Miss offense could not keep up with the miscues of their defense

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo only completed eight passes ahead of the line of scrimmage en route to the 52-point day. Looking doomed from the eight-play touchdown drive the Gators opened the game with, the Rebels' defense was unable to find any answers in stopping the run.

What Does This Mean for the Rebels heading into the Bye Week

Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | USA Today

The Ole Miss defense has a lot to work on. The spotty secondary got overshadowed yesterday by a horrific showing from the Rebel front seven, which looked incapable of tackling anyone Florida sent their way.

Giving up over 300 total rushing yards, the Ole Miss run defense looked even worse than last year, a unit that finished twelfth in the category in the SEC. There was a heavy emphasis on linebackers in the portal for the Rebels heading into this season, adding Clemson's Luke Ferrelli and Baylor's Keaton Thomas, though their additions did little to stop Baugh and Clark's onslaught in the Swamp.

While the Rebels allowed less than 200 yards through the air, Philo and his offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner were not forced to play through the air at all, and even when they opted to throw, the Rebels looked shaky in coverage. The Rebels lost safety Joenel Aguero early to an egregious helmet-to-helmet hit, and he was rightfully ejected for targeting. Reserve safety Andy Jaffe was forced into action and did not cover for Aguero well. Florida transfer Sharif Denson was welcomed back to the swamp with a plethora of passes his way, most notably ending with a pass interference call close to the goal line.

The Rebels look to regroup in the bye week before their roadtrip to Vanderbilt October 10th.

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