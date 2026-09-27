3 Overreactions After Ole Miss' Embarrassing Loss to Florida

No. 4 Ole Miss traveled to Gainesville to take on No. 21 Florida this past Saturday and surrendered the most points in a game in the Pete Golding era, losing 52-28 to the Gators. Many speculated as to whether the Rebels would be able to shake off the emotions of last week's win over LSU, and it largely looked like they were not.

But is this just a much-needed reality check, or is this loss the start of something bigger? Let's dive into three overreactions following yesterday's game.

No. 1: The run defense isn't any better than last season

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) scores against Mississippi during their game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss invested heavily in the defense in the off season, bringing in 29 total transfers through the portal, 13 of which are on the defensive side of the ball. Safety's Sharif Denson and Joenel Aguero, linebackers Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferelli were major additions to the 2026 roster.

But that investment didn't pay off in any meaningful way yesterday. Ole Miss surrendered a staggering 302 yards, and even more eye-popping 6 rushing touchdowns. Jadan Baugh tallied 29 carries for 142 yards and three touchdowns, while Duke Clark racked up 12 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown. The defense Ole Miss thought it was getting was not the one on the field yesterday

No. 2: The Running Back Room is Not Ready for SEC-Caliber Defenses

The Rebels were without Hesiman-contender running back Kewan Lacy yesterday, and the offense very much looked like Lacy was missing. Ole Miss did rush for 128 total yards, but no one rushed for more than 50 yards, and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was the team's leading rusher with 44 yards.

The Rebels have benefited greatly from a defined RB1, especially this past season. But JT Lindsey and Makhi Frazier were simply not up to the task yesterday, combining for 19 carries, 73 yards and no touchdowns. There isn't nearly the level of depth many thought Ole Miss had in its' backfield.

No. 3: Kickoff Coverage is Going to Cost Ole Miss Games

Sep 26, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III (1) runs against the Mississippi Rebels during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Florida ran wild in the return game on Saturday, returning four kickoffs for 151 yards and an average of 37.8 yards per return. The Rebels were averaging 17.75 yards per return coming into yesterday's game, and subsequently allowed returns of 41 and 74 yards. Florida would score in under five plays directly after those long returns.

Kickoff coverage has not usually been a weak spot for Ole Miss, as the team has allowed 21 kickoff returns for 434 yards over the course of 2024 and 2025, allowing just an average of just 20.67 yards per return. But if the special teams break down the way they did in the Swamp, the Rebels could be in serious trouble.

Ole Miss has an open date this week, and will return to action against Vanderbilt in Nashville on October 10th. A kick off time has yet to be announced.

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