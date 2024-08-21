Ole Miss Transfer RB Rashad Amos Has Something to Prove in 2024 SEC Slate
The Ole Miss Rebels running back room is one of the more intriguing angles for the team entering the 2024 season, and transfer rusher Rashad Amos is a big reason why.
Amos is obviously a new face in this room alongside transfers Henry Parrish Jr. and Logan Diggs, and while Ulysses Bentley IV is expected to be the "bell cow" of the unit, these additions will be key in keeping the ground game fresh throughout the year.
On Tuesday, Amos was asked how he views his role at Ole Miss progressing after transferring in from Miami (Ohio).
“A lot of people would see me as just a power back, getting the first down," Amos said, "but I believe I can do everything. I'm going to buy into my role and try and do whatever I can to be a physical back because I am one of the bigger backs in the room. But I definitely think I'm an every-down back, for sure."
Physicality has been something a lot of players have harped on during fall camp, and Amos could be the wrinkle that this offense needs to be a complete unit.
This isn't Amos' first rodeo in the SEC, however, as he originally committed to South Carolina out of high school. He discussed the challenge of coming back to the SEC and expressed his desire to compete at a higher level of the game.
"It's crazy to see how big the o-linemen and d-lineman are and how fast they can move," Amos said. "I could see some of them playing running back or going out for a pass, so I think that's the biggest difference. Some of the people are so athletic, it doesn't matter how big they are.
"I had a good season last year, but I just felt like I needed to go back up and play at a higher level and show I can showcase my talent on any level. Of course, I just love the SEC. There's so much talent, and it's everything you need."
Amos is tasked with facing the Rebels' defense each day in practice, and he believes that "they could be one of the best" units in the country, especially after all the talent added through the transfer portal on that side of the ball. If he hopes to see significant reps during the season, the time he puts in during fall camp against the new Ole Miss front should help reacclimate him to life in the Southeastern Conference.
The Rebels will open their season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31.