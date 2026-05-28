Ole Miss vs. Florida: These Key Matchups That Will Decide the Game

When the Florida Gators meet the Ole Miss Rebels in 2026, the college football world will watch one of the most important matchups for a team who was the best in the SEC a year ago.

The Gators are a huge question mark on everybody's schedule because it’s a whole new team. They have new coaches and players.

Three of those players are going to be important for how both of these teams need to game plan.

Jaylon Braxton vs Eric Singleton Jr.

Mississippi Rebels defensive back Jaylon Braxton reacts after a pass breakup | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Jaylon Braxton will return as the Rebels' number one corner. He will have his hands full in week four when he is in Gainesville.

He will be going against Eric Singleton Jr., a transfer from Auburn. Singleton produced decent numbers last year on a struggling Tigers team. He had 58 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns.

He is being reunited with his former offensive coordinator from his time at Georgia Tech, Buster Faulkner. When he played under him, Singleton almost had 1500 yards and caught nine touchdowns over two seasons.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. runs past Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. in the first quarter | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Rebels run a 4-2-5 defense, which will put Braxton in one-on-one coverage against Singleton for most of the game. He will have safety help sometimes, but will be the main defender responsible for a dangerous wide receiver.

Suntarine Perkins vs Jadan Baugh

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins celebrates a defensive play | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Both Florida and Ole Miss got some very important returners for the 2026 season. For the Rebels, he is on the defensive side of the ball and for the Gators, he is on the offensive side of the ball.

Linebacker Suntarine Perkins and running back Jadan Baugh will have a battle in the Florida heat.

Perkins is returning as one of Ole Miss's best run stoppers. Last year, he had the second-most tackles on the team with 81. He also had 12.5 tackles for loss and will need to meet Baugh in the backfield a lot in Gainesville.

Florida running back Jadan Baugh runs in for a touch down during the second half of an NCAA football game | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His counterpart, Baugh, had a great 2025 season. He rushed for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns.

Baugh has shown the ability to bust plays open and take over ball games. Last year against Florida State, he rushed for 266 yards.

Perkins will have to be a key component in preventing Baugh from having a big game.

Kewan Lacy vs Myles Graham

Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy carries the ball for a touchdown | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

New Ole Miss offensive coordinator John David Baker has been very open about the Rebels relying more on the run this year. Seeing what Kewan Lacy did last year, it will be no surprise that they will get him as many touches as possible against the Gators this year.

Last season, Lacy had 155 yards in two games against new Florida head coach Jon Sumrall’s Tulane defense. In his one game against the Gators last season, Lacy rushed for 224 yards.

Florida Gators linebacker Myles Graham reacts after a sack | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Sumrall and this Gators team know what Lacy is capable of. Sumrall will be relying on junior linebacker Myles Graham to try to put a stop to the potential Heisman candidate.

Graham led the team in tackles last year with 76. If he cannot get to Lacy early in the second level of the defense consistently, the Gators will be in for a long day.

This is a very important game for both programs. These matchups will define how this game will be talked about in the future after the clock hits triple zeros.

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