Ole Miss Must Beware of Florida's History of Upsets At the Swamp

There are a lot of advantages that Ole Miss has against Florida this season, but one thing the Rebels don’t have going for them is where this game is taking place.

The Rebels are headed to the swamp to play Florida. The swamp refers to the stadium that the Gators play in. It holds more than 90,000 people, most of whom are Florida fans.

This environment is unmatched, and no matter how good this year's Florida football team is, this game will be a challenge for the Rebels.

In fact, in each of the last two years alone, the Gators have pulled off massive College Football Playoff defining upsets at their home stadium - including one against the Rebels.

Texas 2025

Florida Gators fans gesture towards the Texas Longhorns team | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Last year, we saw the Florida crowd come to life when they upset then-ranked #9 Texas. That game featured 90,714 fans in Brian Hill Griffin Stadium. That is a lot of gator chomps.

The Longhorns were seven and a half point favorites in that game, but with the help of the crowd, the Gators beat them 29-21.

This loss for Texas may have kept them out of the college football playoffs last year. The only two other games the Longhorns lost were against Ohio State and Georgia. Both of those teams got a bye in the first round of the college football playoffs.

Ole Miss 2024

That wasn’t the first time the Gators have ruined a team's playoff chances. This time hits a little closer to home for most readers.

In 2024, Ole Miss headed down to Gainesville with just about as much confidence a team could have heading into a game.

Two weeks prior, Jaxson Dart and the Rebels upset Georgia in Oxford. After their bye week, they went down to the Swamp with a real shot to make the playoffs if they beat Florida and Mississippi State the following week.

The path was set up, and it looked like the Rebels would cruise to the playoffs. They were favored by 11.5 points against the Gators.

Once again, the Florida Faithful presence was strong. There were 89,942 fans at this game. After two costly interceptions by Dart, the Gators upset then- #9-ranked Ole Miss 24-17.

The Swamp was roaring.

This game was in the afternoon, and it was as electric as some other stadiums' night environments are.

The time for this year's game has yet to be announced. The Rebels will hope for a day game because the energy in the Swamp at night is different.

The Florida Gators have made a lot of moves in their coaching staff and in the transfer portal in hopes to revive their program. The Rebels have the better roster, but are on upset watch because Florida will have a stadium filled with fans chomping their hands together as loud as they can for 60 minutes.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Faceboo kand X for the latest news.