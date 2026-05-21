Ranking Each RB That Ole Miss Will Face Next Season From Worst To Best

The Ole Miss Rebels will face a ton of talent at the running back position throughout the SEC in 2026, with several teams returning elite rushers capable of taking over games.

The Ole Miss Rebels return key running back Kewan Lacy in 2026, one of the top running backs in college football. In 2025, Lacy rushed for 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns, finishing in the top three nationally in both categories.

The Rebels will face several of the SEC’s best running backs throughout a grueling 2026 schedule.

No. 5- Hollywood Smothers, Texas

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Rebels will travel to Austin, Texas, on Oct. 24, 2026, to take on the very talented Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns boast one of the best quarterback/running back duos in the SEC with quarterback Arch Manning and running back Hollywood Smothers.

Smothers is a very talented transfer from NC State, as he rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and six touchdowns during the 2025 season.

It is still unclear who will officially start at running back for the Longhorns in 2026, as they also have talented running back Raleek Brown on the roster.

No. 4- Nate Frazier, Georgia

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) carries the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Rebels saw Nate Frazier twice in 2025, holding him to under 90 rushing yards in both contests, including the Sugar Bowl, which was an important game for both teams.

With another year of experience under one of the best run-scheming coaches in Kirby Smart, expect an even better version of Frazier in 2026.

Frazier ran for just under 1,000 yards and six touchdowns in 2025, and he is also one of the best pass-blocking running backs in the SEC.

No. 3 - Issac Brown, Louisville

Louisville’s Issac Brown gets a first down against SMU this Saturday. Oct. 5, 2024 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first and only non-SEC running back on this list, Isaac Brown, has excellent breakaway speed and strong power in the red zone as well.

Brown had some massive games in 2025, running for a staggering 205 yards against Boston College, while also surpassing 100 rushing yards against the national championship runner-up Miami Hurricanes.

The Rebels will take on the Louisville Cardinals in their season opener on Sept. 6 in Nashville. This matchup will be a strong early test of how effective the Rebels’ run defense can be to start the year.

No. 2 - Jadan Baugh, Florida

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs in for a touch down during the second half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, Florida beat Florida State 40-21.2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jadan Baugh and the Florida Gators have shown the ability to challenge Ole Miss in the red zone in recent matchups, creating scoring opportunities that tested the Rebels’ short-yardage defense in 2024 and 2025.

Baugh and the Gators run a very run-heavy style of offense, which Ole Miss struggled to defend in 2024, ultimately contributing to an upset loss that ended Ole Miss’s playoff hopes

Baugh is a hyper-talented running back, and the Florida offensive line returns a ton of talent in 2026. Baugh posted 1,170 yards (17th nationally) and 8 touchdowns, adding 220 receiving yards.

No. 1- Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is debate among many about who the best running back in college football is between Ahmad Hardy and Kewan Lacy heading into 2026.

Hardy posted video game numbers in 2025, scoring 16 touchdowns while adding 1,649 yards, which ranked second nationally among Division 1 running backs.

The Rebels will take on some familiar faces in the game, as former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons and former wide receiver Cayden Lee will start for the Tigers in 2026.

The Rebels will have their hands full with Hardy on Oct. 17 at home in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

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