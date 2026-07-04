Ole Miss vs. LSU is Becoming the SEC's Most Personal Rivalry

SEC rivalries throughout the years have included Alabama-Auburn, Alabama-LSU, and the Egg Bowl. But heading into the 2026 season, no rivalry could possibly have more individual drama involved than Ole Miss against LSU. The events of the past decade have changed what was once a competitive conference rivalry into one of recruiting rivalries, coaching controversies, and bad blood.

The competition has proven to be quite balanced on the field. Since 2020, the two teams have engaged in thrilling matches that have gone a long way in determining the SEC rankings. Although LSU has remained among the teams recruiting the best players and competing for national titles, Ole Miss has managed to balance things by gradually closing the gap under Lane Kiffin.

The hiring of Kiffin prior to the 2020 season altered the Rebels’ fortunes. Kiffin updated the offensive scheme, utilized the transfer portal like few others in the country, and achieved several 10-win seasons while taking Ole Miss to the forefront of national discussion. The Rebels were no longer seen as the underdog that could catch fire—they were the threat against everyone in the SEC, including LSU. Ole Miss has turned into the SEC's best offense under Kiffin.

That success naturally created friction.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams have recruited a number of the same players from Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and the Southeast region in general. The team from Ole Miss began to target players who were previously recruited by LSU, while the Tigers kept on signing the best prospects from Mississippi. This trend only became more prevalent through the transfer portal.

With Ole Miss having an historic 2025 regular season, Kiffin surprised the entire college football world when he accepted the head coaching job at LSU despite the Rebels making their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. This shocking move caught everybody off guard after Kiffin resigned from his job with the 11-1 Ole Miss team only a few days prior to the playoffs. Athletic Director of Ole Miss, Keith Carter did not permit Kiffin to coach Ole Miss in the playoffs.

Many Ole Miss supporters saw this move as a betrayal since Kiffin had already made it clear several times that he was committed to Oxford. The exit of Kiffin from Ole Miss became a topic of discussion nationwide due to the timing of the decision, as Kiffin was announced as the new head coach of LSU when the Rebels were preparing for their biggest game ever under interim head coach Pete Golding.

It is ironic that Golding could be the ideal leader to guide Ole Miss into this new era. Already established as one of the best in college football’s defensive coaching staffs, he managed to keep the roster together after the departure of Kiffin, took Ole Miss to the playoffs, and then restocked the program with some of the most highly ranked transfer portal players in the country.

Golding managed to win two CFP games before falling short of a national championship appearance with a loss to Miami.

This 2026 matchup carries far greater meaning than conference standings alone.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) participates in the Walk of Champions before a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For LSU, it’s an opportunity for Kiffin to make a case for his coaching decision being the boldest move that any team in the SEC or NCAA has ever made. For Ole Miss, it will be an opportunity to demonstrate that the success of the program isn’t limited to one man.

There have been memorable encounters during the last ten years between these two teams. It will be no less exciting in the future. Playing in the playoffs, possessing outstanding players, and featuring one of the most debated decisions made by a coach in football history, Ole Miss versus LSU has turned into the most personal rivalry game in the SEC, and everyone is going to watch the next encounter of these teams in 2026 when Kiffin and the Tigers return to Oxford on September 19th.

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