Trinidad Chambliss Continues to Stoke Flames Around One Ole Miss Game This Season

The Ole Miss Rebels football team is looking to mirror the success they found last season that seen the program journey all the way to a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance.

The Rebels' sideline will be littered with enough talent for the team to reach those heights again, with the leader of the offense being Heisman Trophy hopeful, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Chambliss burst onto the national stage last season in his first season with the Rebels. Now, the experienced quarterback will be looking to reach new heights without the coach who brought him to Oxford.

Former Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin left for the purple and gold pastures in Baton Rouge, becoming the head man of the LSU Tigers football program. This season, the Tigers will travel to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to take on Kiffin's former team in what is the most anticipated game on the college football schedule. Recently, Chambliss was asked about which game he is looking forward to the most this season, and his answer shouldn't be surprising to anyone.

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Oct 25, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks with Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels quarterback told Wilson Alexander of On3 that the matchup with the Tigers is the one game he is looking forward to the most.

"Lane Kiffin is at LSU now, Weis is at LSU now, and some of our former players that were on the team last year are at LSU. It’s starting to be a pretty heated rivalry now," Chambliss said.

NEW: Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss to @whalexander_ on the one game he’s looking forward to most👀



"Louisiana State University."



Chambliss added: "Lane Kiffin is at LSU now, Weis is at LSU now, and some of our former players that were on the team last year are at LSU. It’s… pic.twitter.com/hMsk7qLLUp — On3 (@On3) July 2, 2026

A meeting between these two programs always felt like a heavyweight bout, but now it has some added flair to it with the addition of the Kiffin beef.

If you were to ask a fan of the Rebels their perspective on this game, they would probably have a lot of anger in their response. For the players, it's probably more of a bragging rights type of game. Not that Chambliss and his teammates didn't feel a certain way when Kiffin's departure was announced, but it may just be more of a situation where his former players want to prove that the engine is still going strong without him.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whatever the feelings anyone has on this game, it's guaranteed to be one electric atmosphere in Oxford when that September day finally arrives.

Bragging rights, anger, enthusiasm, all of that is going to be felt on September 19th. It appears the Rebels will have all the juice they need when Kiffin returns. Speaking of juice, will Kiffin bring his beloved pup back to Oxford for this one?

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