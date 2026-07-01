Biggest Reason Why Ole Miss Offense Will Be Most Electric Unit in College Football

The Ole Miss Rebels are preparing for what should be one of the most exciting seasons in the program's history. After a historic season that saw the team reach the College Football Playoff semifinal, they had to deal with some major changes.

Former head coach Lane Kiffin took his talents to Baton Rouge to become the new head coach of the LSU Tigers before the Rebels even began their CFP journey. In Kiffin's place, Pete Golding earned the respect of the players and the university and will now lead this program as the new head coach.

Golding was the defensive coordinator for the Rebels last season, which has many wondering if Golding can find the right rhythm for this offense. Kiffin was and is a great offensive mind. But can the offense in Oxford continue its dominance without him? Well, there's one big reason why it will look like Kiffin never left.

An Offensive Star

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was the heartbeat of this offense last season, and it will be the same case this year. Sure, Kiffin definitely deserves some praise for his schemes and how he used Chambliss last season. However, during the team's CFP run last year, Golding proved he can also figure out ways to keep Chambliss dynamic on the field.

Last year, Chambliss led the SEC in passing yards with 3,937 yards. That was good enough for third in all of college football. Chambliss also tossed 22 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. The best part about all of those numbers is that Chambliss didn't even make his first start of the season for the Rebels until their third game of the season against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The expectations coming into this season will be that the quarterback who finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting last season will be one of the finalists in New York City with a great chance at winning the award.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss signs items at “Meet the Rebels” in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, April 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Golding has chosen John David Baker to lead the Rebels' offense in 2026. Chambliss recently spoke about their relationship and how the offense will not look much different coming into this season.

This whole conversation has been about Chambliss, but the Rebels also have arguably the best running back in the country in Kewan Lacy. Honestly, if this offense doesn't mirror their performance from last season, then something terrible has gone wrong. This should be the most electrifying offense in the country.

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