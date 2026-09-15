Ole Miss vs LSU Might Be the Biggest Regular Season Game Ever

Ole Miss vs. LSU has been marked on every college football fan's calendar since November, and the matchup continues to get spicier as game week has finally arrived.

Lane Kiffin departed for LSU, leaving Ole Miss right after the end of the regular season in 2025. The Rebels hired defensive coordinator Pete Golding as the team's new head coach.

Golding and Kiffin both have backgrounds dating back to Alabama, Kiffin spending time with the Crimson Tide as the offensive coordinator from 2014-2016, and Golding as the defensive coordinator from 2018-2022.

The most hyped regular season game of the year

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and Mississippi Rebels defensive coordinator Pete Golding watch during the second half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What most people are billing as the most hyped regular season game of all time, both teams enter the matchup Saturday ranked inside the top ten, the first time this has happened since 1962.

The Rebels enter at No. 9, after defeating Charlotte 41-9, while the Tigers are ranked one spot ahead of Ole Miss at No. 8, after they defeated Louisiana Tech 45-14.

The offseason drama has only arisen around the already highly talked-about matchup between the two teams, but with both teams starting the season 2-0, the matchup has continued to intensify as both teams have proven to be quality opponents despite the coaching changes.

Ole Miss looks to start the season 3-0 for the sixth straight season, a feat the program has not achieved since the 1960s. The Tigers started the 2025 season off to a 4-0 start before making a visit to Oxford and losing to Ole Miss 24-19; the Tigers would finish the season 7-6.

Saturday marks the first time since 2009 that Lane Kiffin has been a head coach on the opposing sideline inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. On that day, Ole Miss got the best of Kiffin and the Tennessee Volunteers, winning with ease, 42-17. Kiffin also went 1-2 as the offensive coordinator at Alabama against Ole Miss, losing his first two matchups.

Both teams have positives and negatives to look back on from the first two games, but both coaches have mentioned these issues throughout press conferences this week and look to clean up their messes ahead of the highly anticipated matchup.

This will also be the first time since 2022 that Kiffin and Golding will match up against one another as coaches.

Don't forget, College Gameday will make an appearance in Oxford for the game, the first time since 2021.

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