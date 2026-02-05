Lane Kiffin Reveals His Logic for Chasing Top Ole Miss Football Linebacker in Portal

The Ole Miss Rebels continue dominating the offseason in Oxford after securing the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class paired with critical components of the 2025 roster being retained for the upcoming season.

Pete Golding and Co. placed an emphasis on retaining the top talent from last season's squad headlined by Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy, but it wasn't perfect for the Rebels.

There were key departures from the 2025 roster that made the decision to hit the NCAA Transfer Portal headlined by Princewill Umanmielen and TJ Dottery.

Ole Miss revamped the linebacker corps this offseason with Cal Bears star Luke Ferrelli signing with Golding and Co. in January, but the "loss" of Dottery is one that generated significant buzz once it went down.

Dottery made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal prior to signing with the LSU Tigers and reuniting with Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

Now, the Bayou Bengals' head coach has revealed why he aggressively pursued Dottery once he hit the free agent market.

Lane Kiffin's Take: The Pursuit of Dottery

"I think TJ was really critical to me because when you come in, you want to bring coaches. You want to bring your strength coach. Nick Savage came with us. He does an amazing job with our kids.

"But in your locker room, too, if you can bring a player that understands your culture and is an alpha and a leader, that was really important. To not just get somebody that's been such a good player that I have been with for three years but have gone through things with.

"Just kind of growing together and then you're able to bring them here. It was really great. I just love his story. When things happen to them, especially in his and all the guy does is just continue to work, continue to develop as a player. He has a personal situation that's been brought up, especially in him transferring, he gets re-brought up in something that he was a victim of.

"Something that people don't talk about this part that the person that did this to him is now in jail and is unable to do that to other people after doing it to a number of people. I love that part of his story that he just persevered through that."

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels will continue navigating the offseason without Dottery on roster after revamping the unit with multiple additions via the Transfer Portal and 2026 Signing Class.

