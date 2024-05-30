Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Game Time, TV Details Announced
Football season is still a few months away, but kickoff times and television details are already being released for select games, including one that features the Ole Miss Rebels.
According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, Ole Miss' road trip to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT on the CW. This was one of a handful of games that McMurphy provided kickoff times for on Thursday.
Ole Miss and Wake Forest have only squared off twice all-time, and the Rebels are winless in those two games against the Demon Deacons. Wake claimed the 2006 meeting in Oxford by a final score of 27-3, and when the two teams faced off in 2008 in Winston-Salem, the Deacons claimed a narrow 30-28 win.
Ole Miss and Wake Forest will face off in Week 3 of the college football season, directly behind the Rebels' first two games against Furman and Middle Tennessee, both of which come in Oxford. This matchup marks Ole Miss' Power Five non-conference game for the year along with its first road trip, and it will return home in Weeks 4 and 5 to face Georgia Southern and Kentucky, respectively.
The Rebels are in search of their first College Football Playoff berth in school history this season as the tournament field is set to expand to include 12 teams. Ole Miss' season opener against Furman is scheduled for Aug. 31 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.