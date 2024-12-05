Ole Miss Wideout Juice Wells Accepts East West Shrine Bowl Invite
When Juice Wells entered the transfer portal, the Ole Miss Rebels were all over him trying to add him to an already stacked wideout room in Oxford. The senior from Richmond, Va., has had an interesting journey from James Madison to South Carolina before suiting up in Red and Blue at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
On Wednesday morning, it was announced that Wells will be starting his journey to the NFL by accepting an invite to the East West Shrine Bowl, a scouting event for scouts and players to begin their draft process.
Wells played in all 12 games for the Rebels in 2024, hauling in 27 passes for over 500 yards and five touchdowns, his most memorable being the juggling catch in the back of endzone to all but seal the win over the Georgia Bulldogs.
Wells had struggled with an injury that limited him during the spring, but throughout the season, he seemed to stay healthy. As Wells departs, it leaves another void in the starting lineup with he and multiple other receivers ready to make the jump to the next level.
Who will replace Wells' production? Could it be one of the talented receiver names that Ole Miss reeled in on Early Signing Day such as Caleb Cunningham or Winston Watkins Jr.? Time will tell, but part of the Rebels' receiving corps will certainly look different in the fall of 2025.