Ole Miss Would Be Perfect Fit For This Colorado Buffaloes, Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer
Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Boulder, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Oatis, who began his playing career with the Alabama, spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide prior to making the move to join Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in 2025.
Across three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Oatis was a regular role player with the Tide where he totaled 57 tackles, five pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.
Following the 2024 season, the defensive menace made the decision to enter the Transfer Portal with the Colorado coaching staff piquing his interest, but Oatis saw a lack of production in 2025.
Now, he's looking for his third school where the Ole Miss Rebels could be a program that makes sense in his process.
Rebels head coach Pete Golding recruited Oatis out of high school where the Ole Miss program emerged as a school to watch in his recruitment on the prep scene.
Despite the Alabama Crimson Tide ultimately winning out, there is a foundation set with Golding along with defensive line coach Randall Joyner having familiarity with Oatis' game.
With one season of eligibility remaining, Ole Miss could take a flyer and look to land Oatis where he will certainly be a hot commodity on the recruiting scene in January.
For Golding and the Rebels, the program will be active in the NCAA Transfer Portal window that is set to open on Jan. 2 and run through Jan. 16.
The program's shot-caller understands the Ole Miss program is in the spotlight with this year's Transfer Portal window presenting a premier opportunity to retool the roster.
“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.
"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.
“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”
