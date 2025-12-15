Ole Miss Football Could Target Pair of LSU Tigers Transfers Amid Pete Golding Pursuit

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to reconstruct the roster in Oxford this offseason with the NCAA Transfer Portal window emerging as a critical stretch for the coaching staff.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is set to make the program's College Football Playoff debut this Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium against the Tulane Green Wave, but there will be multitasking in the Magnolia State.

Along with preparation for the postseason, Golding and the coaching staff will also be keeping tabs on players that have revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

There have been a myriad of players that have announced plans to test the waters with a pair of LSU Tigers standing out.

Two Potential Targets to Know:

No. 1: CB Ashton Stamps

LSU Tigers cornerback Ashton Stamps is set to officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal where he could give Ole Miss a boost in the secondary with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Louisiana native started in all 13 games as a sophomore in 2024 where he emerged as the program's go-to guy at the cornerback position.

Across his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Stamps appeared in 24 games with 17 starts in purple-and-gold. He logged 74 tackles and 16 total pass breakups during that stretch.

Courtesy of Ashton Stamps' Instagram.

Stamps signed with the LSU program in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle as a three-star prospect where he fulfilled his dream of playing for the Tigers - along with suiting up for secondary coach Corey Raymond.

Now, it's on to the next chapter of his playing career after three seasons in Baton Rouge where he redshirted in 2025. Could Ole Miss get invovled? Time will tell with four weeks until the Transfer Portal window officially opens.

No. 2: DL Ahmad Breaux

Breaux, a former coveted Louisiana prospect coming out of high school, signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he earned meaningful snaps as a true freshman.

Across the 2024 season, Breaux tallied 17 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss where he also earned a pair of starts against the UCLA Bruins and South Alabama Jaguars.

Fast forward to the 2025 season and Breaux logged 19 tackles and 0.5 sacks along a talented defensive front in the Bayou State.

Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers defensive tackle Ahmad Breaux (93) reacts to making a tackle against Oklahoma Sooners running back Sam Franklin (20) during the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Now, after appearing in 24 games across two seasons in Baton Rouge, the former Top-25 prospect in the Bayou State will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

Could Ole Miss pursue the pair of LSU Tigers? Time will tell, but there will certainly be a myriad of newcomers on the roster heading into the 2026 season.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: