Ole Miss WR Cayden Lee Reveals How He is a 'Different Player' in 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels have a bright piece in their receiver room in the form of the young Cayden Lee.
Although Lee only had five receptions, 114 yards and two touchdowns across his 10 games played a year ago, he has flashed his potential in his limited appearances in Ole Miss' offense. He has also received plenty of praise from some defenders during fall camp this month, and he seems to know why.
In his opinion, he's a better player than he was a year ago.
"I would say I'm a totally different player just because my work ethic has just increased another notch," Lee said on Monday. "I've always worked hard, but this year, I just took it to another level. Getting my body right off the field, staying in the training room, getting in extra catches on the jug machine, getting my timing down with the quarterback. I just have taken my game to a whole other level."
Perhaps a new level of competition has spurred this growth. Not only do the Rebels retain top-tier wide receivers in Tre Harris and Jordan Watkins from a season ago, but they also added transfers Juice Wells and Deion Smith to the room, meaning that every individual has to fight even harder for playing time.
Still, if Lee's work ethic is any indication, he should see some more chances in game situations this fall.
"Cayden Lee, he definitely gives me the greatest looks to where I have to lock in and get my feet under me because he's very shifty and fast," safety Yam Banks said last week. "Sometimes, he even comes at you with a little bit of power. I feel like Cayden Lee is definitely one of the toughest receivers."
Lee and Ole Miss will open the season at home against the FCS Furman Paladins on Aug. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on SEC Network+.