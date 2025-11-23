Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Does What Ole Miss Fans Wish Lane Kiffin Would Amid Buzz
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin remains non-committal to the Rebels administration as his future in Oxford sits in question.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) enters the final week of the regular season with an opportunity to further cement the program's chances to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff, but it's Kiffin's future in Oxford that has stolen headlines.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators remain serious threats to lure the Rebels's decision-maker out of Oxford this fall with one program picking up steam.
In what has emerged as a three-team battle for Kiffin, there is "confidence" brewing in Baton Rouge that the LSU program can win out.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision. For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Kiffin has continued flirting with the idea of departing Ole Miss with fans of the program wanting their coveted head coach to reiterate his desire to stay - as Curt Cignetti, Kenny Dillingham, and Matt Rhule, among others, have done.
Now, add Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning to the list.
Dan Lanning's Statement:
“You gotta be able to say, ‘Hey, appreciate what you have,’ and I appreciate what I have here so much,” Lanning said on College GameDay. “This will be my spot. This is where I’m at forever.”
“No, I don't mind the question,” Lanning responded when asked if the topic gets old. “But I guess ultimately people realize at this point that I'm not interested in being anywhere else, like I've said for a long time.
"As long as I win, I get the opportunity to be here. That's on me, right? So, this is where I'll be as long as I do that.”
“What I can speak to is that my situation's so good that I feel really comfortable saying that,” Lanning added. “I love this place, and more than that, I love the commitment that they've given to me. Somebody gave me this opportunity. Not everybody gets that.”
“I can't speak for anybody else's situation when it comes to that,” he continued. “So, probably tells you how special Oregon is.
"And certainly, how special I feel getting to be here and getting to coach here. What a privilege that is for me. That's something I'll never take for granted, and I want to be able to see it through.”
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.