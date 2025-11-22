Pat McAfee Believes Lane Kiffin Should Stay at Ole Miss Amid LSU, Florida Pursuit
The Ole Miss Rebels remain in a unique spot as head coach Lane Kiffin mulls over his future with the program.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have entered the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" with the pair of SEC schools swinging for the fences with the current Ole Miss shot-caller entertaining the idea of departing Oxford.
LSU is finalizing an offer of roughly $90 million for Kiffin, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger, with the Tigers gaining momentum for the Ole Miss decision-maker.
In addition to the massive salary, the Tigers would offer roughly $25 million in "roster cash" annually to Kiffin to bring top talent to Baton Rouge.
"While specific details of the contract remain fluid, sources told Yahoo Sports that school executives have discussed a seven-year, incentive-laden deal worth at least $90 million — figures that would make Kiffin, at the very least, tied for the highest-paid coach in the sport," Dellenger wrote.
"The school is, as well, promising significant NIL-related roster investments exceeding $25 million — perhaps the most important determining factor for the coach."
But Ole Miss and Florida will look to match the deal with both schools looking to have Kiffin on their sidelines in 2026.
In what has become a chaotic time for the Ole Miss administration, ESPN's Pat McAfee stood up for the Rebels as Kiffin becomes a hot topic.
Pat McAfee's Take: Lane Kiffin Edition
“If he was to leave, basically every one of the good players, (fans are) thinking in their mind, they’re hopping in the transfer portal with him,” McAfee said on College GameDay. “So not only are they going to lose the head coach or the team, they’re also going to lose all their good players in this entirety.
"So I think all Ole Miss fans want is just to hear that he’s going to be back. And all LSU people want, or Florida people want, is like, is this guy going to be here for the transfer portal? He’s the king of the transfer portal, that’s in the middle of the playoffs. Quite a quagmire for all of this.
“But I would like to say if Lane Kiffin is listening, which we might get a call from him here in a matter of moments, it feels like that’s the case. You’re allowed to be happy and content, brother. You’re allowed to be at a place and have massive success. You’re allowed to build a place from scratch. You’re allowed to become a GOAT at a place.”
“I think there’s a feeling amongst a lot of coaches like, ‘Hey, you got to get to this job. You got to get to this job.’ Rich Rod went to Michigan. He’s back at West Virginia. If he would have never left, that guy probably has the entire university named after him,” McAfee said.
"So it’s like, there’s so many different decisions that are made, and obviously there’s big money involved, but it’s like Lane Kiffin is the only one that’s going to know what hell he wants to do. And I don’t think he has a clue at this point, but I would like to stick up for Ole Miss.
“That place is awesome. They got a lot of great players who can play another year. Lane has done a fantastic job. I guess the recruiting is a little bit different … He’s got 6 a.m. yoga, non negotiable. He goes every single day. Then, I think he plays pickleball … And after watching his documentary, it’s like you’re allowed to be happy, dude.”
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.