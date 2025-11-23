Pat McAfee Makes Definitive Statement on Lane Kiffin's Future Decision Amid Buzz
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to lure Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin out of Oxford with a record-setting contract offer set to be presented.
According to CBS Sports, the LSU administration is putting the final touches on what will be a seven-year contract worth over $98 million once offered.
"The deal is believed to be for seven years and worth as much as $98 million, the source said, and includes a significant promise that would make LSU competitive in revenue sharing and NIL, the source said," CBS Sports wrote.
"A formal offer has not yet been made. Kiffin is expected to make a decision on his future after next Friday's Egg Bowl against rival Mississippi State, Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter said Friday.
"A seven-year deal averaging $14 million per year would make Kiffin the highest-paid coach in college football. Georgia's Kirby Smart entered the 2025 season with an annual salary of $13.3 million. Brian Kelly, the former LSU coach, was fired during the fourth year of a 10-year, $95 million contract."
In what has become a three-team race between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida, Kiffin's future with the Rebels remains in limbo with a decision timeline now in place.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day.
Will it be Ole Miss, LSU, or Florida as contracts begin being finalized and presented to Kiffin's representatives?
ESPN's Pat McAfee has weighed in on the situation with a hope that Kiffin considers remaining in Oxford.
What Should Kiffin Do? McAfee Weighs In
“If he was to leave, basically every one of the good players, (fans are) thinking in their mind, they’re hopping in the transfer portal with him,” McAfee said on College GameDay. “So not only are they going to lose the head coach or the team, they’re also going to lose all their good players in this entirety.
"So I think all Ole Miss fans want is just to hear that he’s going to be back. And all LSU people want, or Florida people want, is like, is this guy going to be here for the transfer portal? He’s the king of the transfer portal, that’s in the middle of the playoffs. Quite a quagmire for all of this.
“But I would like to say if Lane Kiffin is listening, which we might get a call from him here in a matter of moments, it feels like that’s the case. You’re allowed to be happy and content, brother. You’re allowed to be at a place and have massive success. You’re allowed to build a place from scratch. You’re allowed to become a GOAT at a place.”
“I think there’s a feeling amongst a lot of coaches like, ‘Hey, you got to get to this job. You got to get to this job.’ Rich Rod went to Michigan. He’s back at West Virginia. If he would have never left, that guy probably has the entire university named after him,” McAfee said.
"So it’s like, there’s so many different decisions that are made, and obviously there’s big money involved, but it’s like Lane Kiffin is the only one that’s going to know what hell he wants to do. And I don’t think he has a clue at this point, but I would like to stick up for Ole Miss.
“That place is awesome. They got a lot of great players who can play another year. Lane has done a fantastic job. I guess the recruiting is a little bit different … He’s got 6 a.m. yoga, non negotiable. He goes every single day. Then, I think he plays pickleball … And after watching his documentary, it’s like you’re allowed to be happy, dude.”
