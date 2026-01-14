Ole Miss Football Signs Former Rebels, LSU Tigers Quarterback in Transfer Portal

Louisiana quarterback Walker Howard will make his return to Oxford after revealing intentions of transferring back to the Ole Miss Rebels after a short stint with the Ragin' Cajuns, according to multiple reports.

Walker signed with the Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers out of high school as a five-star prospect in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle, but after one year in Baton Rouge, elected to hit the Transfer Portal and join Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder ultimately spent two seasons in the Magnolia State with Kiffin and Co. before hitting the Transfer Portal for a second time in December of 2024 - electing to return to his hometown of Lafayette (La.) to play for the Ragin' Cajuns.

Howard suited up in six games this year for Louisiana - including the team’s bowl game vs. Delaware - but suffered an oblique injury that kept him out for most of the season.

The Bayou State native will now make his return to the Ole Miss Rebels for his second stint where he will serve as a glue guy in the locker room with two quarterbacks currently on scholarship in Auburn transfer Deuce Knight and redshirt-freshman AJ Maddox.

“It’s been a tough journey,” Howard said, via The Advocate, about his transfer to Louisiana. “Not everything I thought it was going to be.

"But I’ve learned a lot in my life. I feel like I’ve lived so many lives already. It’s good to (be) home and it’s good to be around people I love. I’m going to continue to grow and it’s going to make me stronger every day.”

As it currently stands, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is out of eligibility as he appeals his denied waiver where former five-star Deuce Knight looks to take control of the offense.

With the departure of Austin Simmons to the Missouri Tigers and Chambliss in the midst of a battle for eligibility in 2026, it had the Rebels searching for another signal-caller where Howard rounds out the room heading into Spring Camp as he makes his second stint.

