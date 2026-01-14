SEC Rival Gaining Momentum To Land Pledge From Promising Ole Miss Football Transfer

Ole Miss offensive lineman Devin Harper will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season in Oxford with the Ole Miss Rebels, he announced via social media this week.

Harper put pen to paper with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers last fall.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) native ascended into one of the most prized prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 recruit in his cycle - blossoming into one of the Rebels' top signees.

Then, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper made his move to depart the program and hit the free agent market despite Ole Miss Football recently revealing he would "stay home" in 2026 via social media.

Sources have confirmed to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that the hometown LSU Tigers will be the school to watch in his process once he is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal database.

Courtesy of Devin Harper's X/Twitter.

Ole Miss recently landed LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne as the highest-rated signee in the program's Transfer Portal haul to this point where he immediately steps in as a plug-and-play offensive lineman in 2026.

As it stands, Ole Miss has seen 15 departures from the program's College Football Playoff roster after a historic 2025 season, but reinforcements are on the way as Golding and Co. reload the squad for next fal.

The Departures [15]:

RB Domonique Thomas

QB Austin Simmons

OL PJ Wilkins

WR Winston Watkins, Jr.

LB Jaden Yates

CB Ricky Fletcher

CB Chris Graves

CB Ethan Fields

OL Jude Foster

OL Delano Townsend

EDGE Corey Amos

S TJ Banks

OL Devin Harper

DL Jeffery Rush

S Anthony Robinson III

Courtesy of Jude Foster's Instagram.

The Key Signee: OL Carius Curne

Curne checks in as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. once again locking in one of the top players available.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, Curne made the decision to explore other options with Ole Miss making a statement.

Former LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is now on staff in Oxford as the Ole Miss Rebels' running backs coach/associate head coach where the relationship boosted the program's chances significantly.

Now, he's Oxford bound after making his move from Baton Rouge to join the Rebels for the 2026 season.

