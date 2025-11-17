Paul Finebaum Believes Lane Kiffin Wants To Go To Florida Amid LSU Tigers Buzz
The race for Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reached new heights on Monday with members of his family arriving in Baton Rouge to tour the city as the LSU Tigers intensify their pursuit.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is within arms reach of the first College Football Playoff berth in school history, but the buzz surrounding the program is the future of Kiffin with the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators looking to lure him out of Oxford.
In what has become a three-team race between the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, and Florida Gators, Kiffin has become the most popular name on the market with the SEC programs rolling out the red carptet.
According to multiple reports, Kiffin's family arrived in Gainesville (Fla.) on Sunday for a visit to Gainesville as they toured the city followed by a trip Baton Rouge (La.) less than 24 hours later.
Now, the rumor mill is swirling with the LSU Tigers picking up momentum in the race for Kiffin, but ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes the Florida Gators may have something to say about it.
“Well, what is going on is Lane Kiffin is not stopping all this speculation,” said Finebaum during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter. “It’s pretty easy to do. We’ve seen it before.
"He simply says, ‘I’m staying at Ole Miss’, the school announces an extension, even though they’ve done that a couple of times now, and it’s over. And, that really is the interesting part.”
The timeline is what remains of intrigue with Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels inching closer to the College Football Playoffs.
“We talked about it yesterday on ‘The Matt Barrie Podcast’. I think we both believe that Lane Kiffin wants to go to Florida. The problem is the playoff,” said Finebaum. “Could he possibly walk out?
"Remember in, what was it, 2016, Lane Kiffin got the job at Florida Atlantic. He kind of dogged it in a playoff game, and Nick Saban fired him a week before the championship game – costing Saban a championship that year. I don’t think Lane Kiffin wants to go through that again.”
Now, as the rumor mill swirls, Kiffin remains the most popular name on the market with the LSU Tiger and Florida Gators picking up momentum for the coveted shot-caller.
