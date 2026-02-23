The Ole Miss Football Assistant Coach Taking the Program's Recruiting to New Heights

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels continue dominating the recruiting trail this offseason with the program identifying priority targets in the 2027 cycle.

Once the coaching staff put a bow on the No. 2 rated Transfer Portal Class in America, Golding and Co. shifted focus to the high school recruiting scene with an emphasis on next year's haul.

But there has been a secret weapon on the recruiting scene: Frank Wilson.

Wilson, a respected Southeastern Conference assistant, served as the LSU Tigers' interim head coach once Brian Kelly was fired on Oct. 26 where he led the program down the stretch of the 2025 season.

In what served as his second stint in Baton Rouge, Wilson was also the associate head coach/running backs coach on Kelly's staff across the last four seasons.

But once Kelly was fired and Lane Kiffin was hired as the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, the staff shakeup forced Wilson to look elsewhere for his next opportunity - ultimately landing on Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels staff.

Courtesy of Braylon Calais on X.

“We talked about it,” Wilson said last December. “We talked about ways that it could work out [at LSU]. Coach Kiffin was absolutely awesome the entire time in wanting to try and find a way to work it out. We didn’t come to that resolution, and so there were other opportunities out there.”

“Pete Golding is a guy who I’ve known for many years, from the time he concluded playing college football and was a young coach at Delta State Southeastern and then Southern Miss of course. Then, I had an opportunity to hire him back at UTSA.

"We’ve forged an even closer bond and mutual respect professional for one another, so when the opportunity came, he extended himself to me and I thought it was a great fit for myself and my family.”

Now, Wilson has officially been introduced on the Ole Miss coaching staff where he has since made his presence felt on the recruiting scene as a key piece to the success.

The SEC assistant coach has ties like no other in Louisiana where he has helped develop relationships already with the top prospects in the Bayou State.

Ole Miss is aggressively pursuing:

- Albert Simien: No. 1 IOL in America

- Javon Vital: Top-25 RB in America

- Ahmad Hudson: No. 1 TE in America

- Braylon Calais: No. 1 ATH in Louisiana

- Etc.

Wilson has checked in with each recruit personally and is continuing to make his presence felt on the recruiting trail amid a critical offseason for the Ole Miss Rebels.

