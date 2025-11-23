Paul Finebaum Believes Ole Miss Could Get 'Discounted' in CFP Due to Lane Kiffin Buzz
As the Ole Miss Rebels await a decision from head coach Lane Kiffin, the program remains in headlines with its shot-caller non-committal to a return.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has navigated a historic season in Oxford, but Kiffin has continued flirting with the idea of leaving the program for either the LSU Tigers or Florida Gators.
In what has emerged as a three-team battle for Kiffin, there is "confidence" brewing in Baton Rouge that the LSU program can win out.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision. For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
There is a decision timeline in place for Kiffin where he's set to coach Ole Miss next Friday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs where he'd then go public with his next move less than 24 hours later.
If Kiffin were to select either the LSU Tigers or Florida Gators, the current expectation is that he would not coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff - if the program were to clinch a berth.
How would this impact the program's ranking in the 12-team bracket? Could they be held out if Kiffin departs?
ESPN's Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich weighed in.
Paul Finebaum's Perspective:
“As impressive as Oregon was (Saturday in a Top 15 win vs. USC), Ole Miss still got all the attention off the field because of Lane Kiffin,” Finebaum said.
“I realize that should not have anything to do with what the committee will do, but I am very interested, as is everybody else, if Ole Miss starts getting discounted a little bit because of the possibility that Lane Kiffin may not be there after this Friday.
“Totally off the wall in terms of what the CFP committee should be doing, but they’ve been off the wall pretty much all year anyways.”
Heather Dinich Weighs In:
“This would be compared to (what happened with) Jordan Travis and Florida State. Just like if your quarterback is injured and not going to play going into the College Football Playoff,” Dinich explained.
“Ole Miss without Lane Kiffin is not going to fall out of the College Football Playoff. Might they drop a spot or two because they don’t have their head coach? Yes, that’s possible.
"The best comparison is to go back to what happened with Florida State. But (that) was only a four-team Playoff. There are 12 teams in this spot, they’re not going to fall out without Lane Kiffin.”
