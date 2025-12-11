Paul Finebaum Calls Out Nick Saban For His Thoughts On Lane Kiffin's Move to LSU

In an unprecedented decision, Lane Kiffin made the move to depart the Ole Miss Rebels amid a College Football Playoff run for the head coaching job with the LSU Tigers.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) is set to host the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in what will be the biggest game in program history, but Kiffin will not be on the sidelines with the Rebels.

After revealing his decision to join the LSU Tigers, Kiffin's request to coach in the postseason was denied by Ole Miss officials.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels."

But there are multiple reasons for Kiffin not being able to coach in the College Football Playoff with ESPN's Paul Finebaum breaking down his thoughts.

Finebaum also commented on Nick Saban after he revealed that Kiffin should be allowed to coach Ole Miss in the postseason.

Finebaum Chimes In: Lane Kiffin Edition

“It’s pretty obvious they just did not trust Lane. I don’t want to get in trouble with Nick Saban, but the precedent was really set in 2016,” Finebaum explained. “Everybody knows what happened.

"Kiffin was on the Alabama staff. He got hired by Florida Atlantic. He remained, but he did such a poor job. I had several people come up to me this weekend in Atlanta and say, ‘I was on the field with Kiffin,’ and Kiffin — during a practice.

"Not after practice or during warmups. Kiffin’s over there in the corner on the phone trying to get his coaching staff together. He was not paying attention.

“Saban got so fed up he fired him, but then Saban was out there saying, ‘Lane should be at Ole Miss.’ I think the Ole Miss people just did not want that.

"They didn’t believe Kiffin could be trusted with the passwords to the computer, where all the secrets were with recruiting and everything else, even though he had just been there the day before. It was a mess. But, it’s Lane Kiffin. You always expect some theatrics.”

