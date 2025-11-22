Paul Finebaum Blasts Ole Miss Football for 'Vapid Statement' on Lane Kiffin's Future
The "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" are heating up this month with the Ole Miss head coach remaining in the spotlight as a decision looms on his future.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are looking to lure the Rebels shot-caller out of the Magnolia State with a timeline now in place for a decision to be made.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 29 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on the situation with Carter's statement taking America by storm.
“I’ll be a little more blunt. I don’t think it accomplished anything. It was just a completely vapid statement that meant nothing other than, ‘We had a meeting today, and we’ll tell you in eight days,'” Finebaum said. “Everybody known to mankind is aware that, after the Egg Bowl, Kiffin has to make a decision.
“And, by the way, after that game next Friday, he could easily say he’s staying at Ole Miss and then the Ole Miss fans can be outraged that all of us mean, old media people just made such a big deal about nothing.
"But, it seems like Keith Carter just fed the beast there… I mean, if he had an agreement with Lane Kiffin, he would just gone ahead and said, ‘We met today, and we’ve agreed to a new [contract].”
In an unprecedented situation, Kiffin's future with Ole Miss is in limbo with the LSU Tigers gaining momentum for the Rebels decision-maker.
