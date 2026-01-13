Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Top-10 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

Syracuse Orange wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. has emerged as one of the top pass-catchers in the NCAA Transfer Portal market with a myriad of programs expressing interest in the talented free agent.

After spending three seasons with the Orange, Gill has made the move to hit the Transfer Portal with one season of eligibility as multiple SEC schools pique his interest.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Lone Star State signed with the Syracuse program as unranked prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle where he's quickly blossomed into a top wideout at the collegiate level.

This past season, Gill appeared in all 12 games for his ACC program - finishing with 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. It marked the second consecutve season that he eclipsed the 500-yard mark after posting 570 yards a year ago as a sophomore.

Now, Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are trending for the coveted wide receiver with 247Sports' Chris Hummer locking in a prediction for the program to secure his services via the portal.

Have placed a Crystal Ball pick in favor of Ole Miss for Syracuse WR transfer Darrell Gill Jr.



Other teams are still pushing, but I feel like the Rebels are in a good spot. Gill ranks as the No. 25 overall player in the @247Sports portal rankings. https://t.co/pK9x2bqRqW pic.twitter.com/3qAG4ZPJPR — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 13, 2026

Ole Miss is eyeing multiple wide receivers in the Transfer Portal market with Gill Jr. emerging as the No. 1 target on the board.

Golding and Co. landed a pledge from Kentucky pass-catcher Cameron Miller on Monday with all focus now shifting towards locking in Gill to boost the program's haul.

Miller signed with the Wildcats as a Top-100 wideout in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he spent one season with the program in Lexington.

Across the 2025 season, the only year that Miller spent with Kentucky, he played in eight games for the Wildcats.

During the stint in Lexington, he hauled in 13 receptions for 141 yards on an average 10.8 yards per reception - emerging as a threat across his lone season with the program.

Now, Golding and Co. land the talented pass-catcher with three seasons of eligibility remaining as the Rebels make their presence felt in the Transfer Portal market.

The Additions [13]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

