Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss continues his fight for an additional season of eligibility after his waiver was denied by the NCAA this past weekend.

The All-SEC signal-caller is in search of the opportunity to play for the Ole Miss Rebels in 2026 after taking America by storm across his first season in Oxford last fall.

Chambliss orchestrated a dynamic Ole Miss offense after logging 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns to just three interceptions and another 527 yards and eight scores on the ground with his heroics catapulting the program to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

"When he first got here, you didn’t even hear him. You just saw him," Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said on Thursday. "You saw him with his head down, working his a** off.

"Then you start seeing people start gravitating to him, and they wanted to be around him, because he works his butt off and he’s a good teammate. He celebrated with Austin [Simmons] at scrimmages when he would throw good balls. You wanted to be around him because of who he was."

Chambliss inked a deal with the Ole Miss Rebels that would have him return to Oxford for the 2026 season, but his status for next fall has now been revealed following the waiver request.

After the College Football Playoff loss to Miami, Chambliss weighed in on what his future may hold:

“God has been so good to me and this team,” said Chambliss, who passed for 277 yards and a touchdown. “It’s been a great ride. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people, whether it’s coaches, players, people in the offices. It’s just been a great ride.

“And, hopefully, I get to do it again next year.”

The NCAA's Statement:

“In November, Ole Miss filed a waiver request for football student-athlete Trinidad Chambliss, seeking to extend his five-year Division I eligibility clock, citing an incapacitating illness or injury. Approval requires schools to submit medical documentation provided by a treating physician at the time of a student’s incapacitating injury or illness, which was not provided.

"The documents provided by Ole Miss and the student’s prior school include a physician’s note from a December 2022 visit, which stated the student-athlete was “doing very well” since he was seen in August 2022.”

“Additionally, the student-athlete’s prior school indicated it had no documentation on medical treatment, injury reports or medical conditions involving the student-athlete during that time frame and cited “developmental needs and our team’s competitive circumstances” as its reason the student-athlete did not play in the 2022-23 season.

"The waiver request was denied. This decision aligns with consistent application of NCAA rules. So far this academic year, the NCAA has received 784 clock extension requests (438 in football). Of those, 25 cases cited an incapacitating injury (nine in football)."

But ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit believes Chambliss has a strong chance to get the waiver, he revealed via his podcast this week.

Even after being denied by the NCAA, it sounds like there is a strong chance Trinidad Chambliss will receive another year of eligibility #nonstop pic.twitter.com/lHXTAQkoHT — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 12, 2026

“His attorney, Tom Mars, is very bullish on being able to get him that extra year," Herbstreit said. He added this case is likely headed for the State of Mississippi.

"I do know Tom Mars feels very confident that he's going to win this case and that Trinidad Chambliss will have an extra year."

It's officially wait and see mode for Chambliss and Co. with the Ole Miss Rebels signal-caller sitting back as his fate for the 2026 season prepares to be finalized.

