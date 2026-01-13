Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul

Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Troy Everett has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after a quick stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal, he revealed via social media on Tuesday.

Everett checks in as a Top-100 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. quickly swooping in to land the SEC free agent.

The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder spent three years with the Sooners after two seasons with Appalachian State. Everett redshirted in 2021 at App State before earning Second-Team All-American honors from The Athletic in 2022.

Following his stint at App State, Everett then transferred to Oklahoma in 2023 - playing in nine games two years ago and eight games last year.

After suffering a season-ending injury in 2025, Everett is expected to receive one more season of eligibility with Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables breaking down Everett:

“He had a season-ending injury a week ago last Tuesday,” Venables said in September. “I hate that for him. It’s just devastating. Same injury with the other knee he had a little over a year ago. He was having a really good year and he’s a great leader.

“He’ll have to lead in a different type of way and I’m hurt for him with all the pain and sacrifice that he’s been through. But he’s really tough and he’ll move on and forward. He’ll find another way to use all the leadership qualities that he has to help us.”

Now, Ole Miss adds an experienced piece to the offensive line with multiple additions coming in the trenches this offseason - including LSU Tigers transfer Carius Curne after signing as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal.

