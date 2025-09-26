Paul Finebaum Predicts Ole Miss Football to Defeat the LSU Tigers in Week 5
In a matchup that continues stealing headlines, No. 13 Ole Miss (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will host the LSU Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels enter the matchup with an unbeaten record after opening Southeastern Conference play with wins over the Kentucky Wildcats and Arkansas Razorbacks.
Now, with the competition-level rising once again for the program's third SEC foe of the season, anticipation is building with less than 24 hours until game day.
“LSU’s done a great job. They’ve always assembled great high school talent regardless. The last three coaches won national championships there," Kiffin said this week.
"So, if you probably look back at, what, 20, 25 years of players coming out, you could argue they’ve had the most talent of anybody in the country. You see it all over the NFL now. You’ve always had that high school recipe of being LSU and being able to get top players in the country and keep your own home.
"Now you add portal into it, which they’ve embraced this off-season, done a great job at, highly invested into it and spent a lot of money, and it shows.”
Ahead of Saturday's kickoff, SEC Network's Paul Finebaum logged his prediction for the Top-15 matchup during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up.
“I like the home team — Ole Miss,” Finebaum stated. “This is such a narrow game, but to me, that home field matters. The Ole Miss situation is interesting. Austin Simmons was the quarterback, and everyone thought he was a good replacement for Jaxson Dart.
“But then here comes Trinidad Chambliss after an injury. And Lane Kiffin is very difficult to beat at home.”
Chambliss enters the matchup after back-to-back starts against Arkansas and Tulane where he logged over 400 yards of total offense in each matchup.
“A great deal is at stake for LSU and Brian Kelly,” Finebaum added. “I talked to him this week, and he scoffed when I mentioned Clemson. We all thought that win was a big deal, but now Clemson has three losses. They beat Florida, but Florida has three losses too. That’s the issue here.
“I still think LSU is a very good team. Nussmeier has been banged up a little bit—he hasn’t looked like the No. 1 pick.
"But Brian Kelly needs to get to the playoff this season, and a loss here would complicate things. It wouldn’t end it, because it would only be their first loss. But it would make the road a lot harder.”
No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 4 LSU will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC with all eyes set to be on the SEC showdown at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
