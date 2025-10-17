Paul Finebaum Predicts Winner of Ole Miss Football vs. Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8
No. 5 Ole Miss (6-0, 3-0 SEC) will take the field at Sanford Stadium in Week 8 with all eyes on the Top-10 SEC showdown against Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
After remaining unbeaten while escaping an upset scare in Week 7, Lane Kiffin and Co. continue stealing headlines as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender in 2025.
But the competition-level will rise once again in Week 8 with the Rebels hitting the road to Athens for a high-stakes matchup in the Peach State.
"We’ve done some good things here as a program. But there’s another step," Kiffin said this week. "Can you go beat an elite program like we were able to do last year in Georgia but now do it at their place? It’s a great opportunity to have.
"We’re going to have to stay really focused. Heard Kirby talking about the noise and how it needed to be the loudest the stadium’s ever been. I’m sure it will be. But both [teams] have to play in the noise.
"They actually verbally communicate more on defense than we do on offense. Rare game like that. The noise is not the biggest factor at all in the game. It’ll be blocking, tackling, catching, throwing and taking care of the football."
The national analysts have begun finalizing their predictions with ESPN's Paul Finebaum and Jordan Rogers weighing in on the Top-10 matchup while on ESPN's "Get Up" on Friday. Which squad are they rolling with?
Paul Finebaum's Pick:
“Ole Miss is playing well. Chambliss, the quarterback, is unbelievable. But, I just cannot go against Kirby Smart at home,” Finebaum said.
“I know, yes, thanks for telling me, that he lost the last time out against Alabama. But there’s something about this Georgia team that is resilient."
"They seem beaten almost every game. They came back and beat Tennessee. They came back from way down and beat Auburn. They’re deadly at home, but they just have to start faster. That’s been their Achilles heel so far. But, I do like Georgia.”
Jordan Rogers Backs the Rebels:
“Well, I think Trinidad Chambliss has been fantastic. I think last week was the low point, possibly, for this offense, I think, because on the bye week, prior to Washington State, they were focused on Georgia. They were focused on this game.
"Trinidad has got to be able to hit the explosive plays downfield when they’re there, and that would have changed the complexion of the game last week. He was 1-4 on throws of 20+, and that is where he’s been so good this year. He’s been one of the best in the country,” Rodgers added.
“Kirby Smart even mentioned that the thing about Lane Kiffin that he admires the most? His ability to adjust in-game, dial up those plays at the line of scrimmage, hit shot plays down there. That’s been where Georgia has struggled this year.”
No. 5 Ole Miss and No. 9 Georgia will kickoff from Sanford Stadium at 2:30 p.m. CT with all eyes set to be on the Rebels' Top-10 SEC clash.
