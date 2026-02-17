Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement Following Trinidad Chambliss Ruling for Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was granted a preliminary injunction last week following Judge Robert Whitwell's ruling after over seven hours in a Mississippi court.

In Judge Whitwell's ruling, he revealed that the NCAA “breached its duty of good faith and acted in bad faith” in denying Chambliss a medical redshirt for the 2022 season when he was at Ferris State - setting the stage for the Rebels' signal-caller to be granted an injunction against the NCAA.

Chambliss will be one of the top returning players in college football after throwing 3,927 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2025, while adding 520 rushing yards and eight scores; fueling the Rebels' College Football Playoff run.

Once the ruling was made official, social media went in a frenzy with Ole Miss' star eligible for the 2026 season - along with others putting the NCAA on blast after dragging out the process.

That included SEC Network's Paul Finebaum. What did he say?

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

“It went the right way because the NCAA was shown to be completely fraudulent and biased in this courtroom,” Finebaum said. “I know a lot of people will say, ‘Well, it was a hometown court.’ It doesn’t matter to me if the judge was dressed in an Eli Manning jersey and kept saying ‘Hotty Toddy’ every time he hit the gavel — it was the right ruling based on what the facts of the case were.

“Why the NCAA was so arrogant and haughty and simply wrong in the way they handled it, I’ll never know. Because — I guess I do know, because they have gotten away with such activity for so long and being strong-armed. And, this time, they finally got called on it.”

“I don’t think this case really will impact anything else, but it was the right call. On top of that, it’s a significant moment for the Ole Miss Rebels because they are a much better team today with Trinidad Chambliss,” Finebaum said.

Now, Chambliss is currently eligible for the 2026 season after being granted a preliminary injunction last week with all eyes on the Ole Miss Rebels this upcoming fall.

