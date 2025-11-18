Paul Finebaum Reveals New Prediction for Lane Kiffin Amid Florida, LSU Pursuit
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) has America's attention as a College Football Playoff contender in 2025 amid a historic season, but the headlines continue surrounding head coach Lane Kiffin's future in Oxford.
It's no secret the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are intensifying their pursuit for the Rebels' decision-maker as social media swirls surrounding the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" this fall.
Sources confirmed to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that members of Kiffin's family were in Gainesville (Fla.) on Sunday followed by a trip to Baton Rouge less than 24 hours on Monday. LouisianaSports.net first reported the buzz.
But Kiffin himself remains mum on the subject amid a historic season in Oxford with the program within arms reach of a College Football Playoff berth.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said last week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired."
But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes, between the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators, that one program is the leader for Kiffin.
“Well, what is going on is Lane Kiffin is not stopping all this speculation,” said Finebaum during an appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter. “It’s pretty easy to do. We’ve seen it before.
"He simply says, ‘I’m staying at Ole Miss’, the school announces an extension, even though they’ve done that a couple of times now, and it’s over. And, that really is the interesting part.”
The timeline is what remains of intrigue with Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels inching closer to the College Football Playoffs.
“We talked about it yesterday on ‘The Matt Barrie Podcast’. I think we both believe that Lane Kiffin wants to go to Florida. The problem is the playoff,” said Finebaum. “Could he possibly walk out?
"Remember in, what was it, 2016, Lane Kiffin got the job at Florida Atlantic. He kind of dogged it in a playoff game, and Nick Saban fired him a week before the championship game – costing Saban a championship that year. I don’t think Lane Kiffin wants to go through that again.”
According to The Athletic, Ole Miss has given Kiffin until Nov. 28 to make a decision on whether he will remain in Oxford or accept a job elsewhere. The Rebels face Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on that date with the program giving him until the end of the regular season.
Now, as Kiffin's family wraps up a pair of visits to both Gainesville and Baton Rouge - with a deadline locked in - all eyes remain on the Ole Miss Rebels shot-caller's future moving forward.
More Ole Miss News:
National Analyst Believes Miami Dolphins Should Hire Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss Football Great Doubles Down on Lane Kiffin to Florida Gators 'Not Happening'
Tony Vitello Pokes Fun at Ole Miss Football's Lane Kiffin in Goodbye to Tennessee
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.