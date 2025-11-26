Paul Finebaum Reveals Official Prediction on Lane Kiffin Amid Three-Team Battle
There is no bigger name on this year's coaching carousel than Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators look to lure him out of Oxford.
No. 7 Ole Miss is clicking on all cylinders this fall with an opportunity to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff in Week 14, but the buzz surrounding the Rebels is the future of their shot-caller.
In what has emerged as a three-team race between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida, there is a decision timeline in place for Kiffin and the Rebels.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day [Nov. 29].
Now, ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" as a decision inches closer this week.
“I think it will end sometime next Saturday with him probably leaving, and I say probably because that would mean I would be trusting a bunch of sources that I don’t even know who they are,” Finebaum said. “I had 10 people, as you guys did, tell me it’s LSU right now. The week before, it seemed like Florida.
“So, I mean, I’m out of guesses. And, I know that sounds silly for me to be this indecisive, but I’m going to lean into my inner Lane Kiffin and have no earthly idea what he’s doing.”
“I don’t think it’s going to affect them that much, because by now, I think they’re used to Lane Kiffin and maybe getting it out of the way last week, and by Friday, it will have calmed down a little bit,” Finebaum added.
Finebaum has now locked in his official prediction for the LSU Tigers to win out for Kiffin.
Now, as the clock ticks on a decision for Kiffin as the Rebels, Tigers, and Gators intensify their pursuit. all eyes will be on the most popular name in this year's carousel with the sweepstakes set to have a winner.
