Paul Finebaum Reveals Prediction if Lane Kiffin Will Leave Ole Miss For LSU, Florida
The Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Friday for a Week 14 matchup against Jeff Lebby and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium.
In an Egg Bowl showdown that will have no shortage of buzz leading into it, the "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" will be a hot topic ahead of kickoff.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have emerged as threats to lure Kiffin out of Oxford with the pair of SEC schools offering significant, record-setting contracts to the current Ole Miss decision-maker.
But the Rebels administration has made its intentions clear. The program is willing to match the deals with the ball in Kiffin's court.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future the next day.
With "Decision Day" inching closer, ESPN's Paul Finebaum weighed in on what's next for Kiffin following a recent press conference where the current Ole Miss head coach looked disengaged.
Paul Finebaum's Thoughts:
“Well, it’s what he didn’t say. He didn’t say, ‘I definitely will be here and coach my team in the College Football Playoff‘. That is not difficult,” said Finebaum. “You can ask almost any coach who is in the College Football Playoff Poll right now and they will give you that answer.
"Kiffin nuanced it, which means one thing. He is likely to leave. Otherwise, he simply has to say, ‘I just agreed to a new deal with Ole Miss. I’ll be here the rest of my life. I’ll be making zillions of dollars‘. End of story.”
“That would be a normal thing to think about, but it seems pretty obvious Ole Miss has told him you’re not going to stay. I think the distraction would be immense. He would be recruiting, trying to get players from his own team to leave with him,” added Finebaum.
“I think that would be a disaster. But, the idea of a coach leaving before the College Football Playoff? We are way, way in unprecedented territory here.”
