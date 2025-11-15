Paul Finebaum, SEC Nation Crew Logs Predictions for Ole Miss vs. Florida Gators
No. 6 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night for a primetime SEC matchup against the Florida Gators.
In a matchup that has stolen headlines all week, Lane Kiffin and Co. will look to silence the buzz with an opportunity to further cement the program's College Football Playoff chances in Week 12.
“I think these guys are going to come out ready to play. You know, they beat us last year. They got great players," Kiffin said on Sunday.
"You’ve seen them pull off big games and go beat Texas and play other people really close like Georgia. They got great players and I think that second half (of the Kentucky game) is not going to be indicative at all of what we would see.”
Now, with kickoff just hours away in Oxford, the ESPN SEC Nation crew has logged their predictions. Which way did the panel lean ahead of the SEC matchup?
The Game Information: Week 12 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Florida Gators
Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ESPN
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 9-1 (5-0 SEC)
Florida Gators Record: 3-6 (2-4 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 12 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Ole Miss: -11.5 (-108)
- Florida: +11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -480
- Florida: +370
Total
- Over 54.5 (-110)
- Under 54.5 (-110)
Ole Miss enters the matchup as 11.5-point favorites with Vegas favoring the Rebels in Week 12 against the Gators.
The ESPN SEC Nation Picks:
- Tim Tebow: Ole Miss Rebels
- Jordan Rodgers: Ole Miss Rebels
- Laura Rutledge: Ole Miss Rebels
- Roman Harper: Ole Miss Rebels
- Paul Finebaum: Ole Miss Rebels
The ESPN SEC Nation crew is leaning in favor of the Ole Miss Rebels heading into Saturday night's primetime matchup against Florida.
Lane Kiffin's Take:
"I think our guys are really excited about this matchup," Kiffin said this week on the SEC Teleconference. "They’ve put themselves in position to play for a lot, so we’ve got to get to 1-0 and then we have a bye.
"It’s kind of like a one-game season here — put everything into it, no matter what it takes, and get to 1-0. Rest up and worry about the games after that.
"This will be a challenging matchup. These guys, shoot, just two weeks ago were ahead of Georgia in the fourth quarter. Anytime you’ve got great defensive players — and they’ve played excellent defense for most of the season — and have a quarterback that’s extremely talented and a phenomenal running back, that’s a recipe to know that, hey, they can beat you at any time."
