Ole Miss landed at 25 when the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night.

The Rebels fell six spots from their previous No. 19 ranking after their 24-17 loss to Oklahoma on Sunday. Many people, including me, did not expect Ole Miss to be ranked at all. For what its worth, the Rebels found themselves in the last spot.

Week 12 CFP Rankings

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Utah Utes

3. Alabama Crimson Tide

4. UCLA Bruins

5. Texas Longhorns

6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

7. Miami Hurricanes

8. Indiana Hoosiers

9. Tennessee Volunteers

10. BYU Cougars

11. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

12. Texas Tech Red Raiders

13. Oregon Ducks

14. Ohio State Buckeyes

15. Iowa Hawkeyes

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

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16. Kentucky Wildcats

17. Boise State Broncos

18. USC Trojans

19. Arizona Wildcats

20. Houston Cougars

21. South Carolina Gamecocks

22. Oklahoma Sooners

23. Louisville Cardinals

24. Florida Gators

25. Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss barely continued their streak

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) celebrates a touchdown during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rebels have found themselves in every CFP poll since Nov. 19, 2022. That marks 21 straight CFP poll releases in which Ole Miss has appeared. While this streak is not as long as Georgia's or Alabama's, it is one of formidable length.

This week's edition ranked nine SEC teams. Ole Miss is one of four SEC teams with a 6- 4 record that made the cut.

While there is no shot at a playoff berth this season, a number next to a team name still symbolizes success. It is important to recognize the team's success, given the criticism it has faced in recent weeks for its performances against Oklahoma and Georgia.

The Rebels have struggled against ranked teams

With the new rankings, Ole Miss' record against ranked teams is 1-4. The Rebels haven't lost to an unranked opponent this year, but their struggles against the best of the best are concerning. Ole Miss has no ranked opponents left on its regular-season schedule, so its only hope for another ranked win would come in the bowl game at the end of the season.

The Rebels have a tough schedule, but a 1-4 finish against ranked teams doesn't cut it in the SEC, especially with the new nine-game conference schedule. The good news is that two of Ole Miss' losses to these ranked teams were one-score games. The Rebels are close, but they just could not put it all together.

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