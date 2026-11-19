Ole Miss Plummets In This Weeks College Football Playoff Rankings
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Ole Miss landed at 25 when the latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night.
The Rebels fell six spots from their previous No. 19 ranking after their 24-17 loss to Oklahoma on Sunday. Many people, including me, did not expect Ole Miss to be ranked at all. For what its worth, the Rebels found themselves in the last spot.
Week 12 CFP Rankings
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Utah Utes
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. UCLA Bruins
5. Texas Longhorns
6. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
7. Miami Hurricanes
8. Indiana Hoosiers
9. Tennessee Volunteers
10. BYU Cougars
11. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
12. Texas Tech Red Raiders
13. Oregon Ducks
14. Ohio State Buckeyes
15. Iowa Hawkeyes
16. Kentucky Wildcats
17. Boise State Broncos
18. USC Trojans
19. Arizona Wildcats
20. Houston Cougars
21. South Carolina Gamecocks
22. Oklahoma Sooners
23. Louisville Cardinals
24. Florida Gators
25. Ole Miss Rebels
Ole Miss barely continued their streak
The Rebels have found themselves in every CFP poll since Nov. 19, 2022. That marks 21 straight CFP poll releases in which Ole Miss has appeared. While this streak is not as long as Georgia's or Alabama's, it is one of formidable length.
This week's edition ranked nine SEC teams. Ole Miss is one of four SEC teams with a 6- 4 record that made the cut.
While there is no shot at a playoff berth this season, a number next to a team name still symbolizes success. It is important to recognize the team's success, given the criticism it has faced in recent weeks for its performances against Oklahoma and Georgia.
The Rebels have struggled against ranked teams
With the new rankings, Ole Miss' record against ranked teams is 1-4. The Rebels haven't lost to an unranked opponent this year, but their struggles against the best of the best are concerning. Ole Miss has no ranked opponents left on its regular-season schedule, so its only hope for another ranked win would come in the bowl game at the end of the season.
The Rebels have a tough schedule, but a 1-4 finish against ranked teams doesn't cut it in the SEC, especially with the new nine-game conference schedule. The good news is that two of Ole Miss' losses to these ranked teams were one-score games. The Rebels are close, but they just could not put it all together.
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