Despite Ole Miss' struggles as of late, the team's quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, is still considered one of the best quarterbacks in the nation ahead of award season.

Chambliss has been named by the Davey O'Brien Foundation as one of 13 semifinalists for the 2026 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award. The award is given to the best quarterback in college football every season.

Let's look into Chambliss' season and how his production compares to others up for this year's award.

Chambliss vs. the Other Candidates

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other semifinalists for the Davey O'Brien Award are BYU's Bear Bachmeier, Notre Dame's CJ Carr, Utah's Devon Dampier, Arizona's Noah Fifita, Wake Forest's Gio Lopez, Miami's Darian Mensah, Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker, Alabama's Keelon Russell, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Georgia's Gunner Stockton, Memphis' Marcus Stokes and Houston's Conner Weigman.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

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Miami (FL)

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Wake Forest

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With two games left in the season, Chambliss has thrown for 2,486 yards, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has also rushed for 271 yards and seven touchdowns.

Of the other SEC quarterbacks, Stockton has thrown for 2,109 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions, alongside 239 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Russell has thrown for 2,480 yards, 21 touchdowns, six interceptions and has 277 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Sellers has thrown for 2,100 yards, 17 touchdowns, seven interceptions and has 637 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Five of the nine non-SEC semifinalists are from the Big 12. Dampier has thrown for 2,257 yards, 22 touchdowns, eight interceptions and has rushed for 582 yards and nine touchdowns. Fifita's thrown for 3,150 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 119 yards and four touchdowns. Weigman has 2,552 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, three interceptions, alongside 308 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Bachmeier has thrown for 2,126 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions with 449 yards and ten touchdowns on the ground. Mestemaker has 3,239 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and ten interceptions with 169 yards and four touchdowns rushing.

The ACC also has two semifinalists. Lopez has 2,377 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and an interception. He also has 351 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Mensah has passed for 3,076 yards, 29 touchdowns and two interceptions, with 144 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Notre Dame is independent, but Carr has thrown for 2,385 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and two interceptions, with 82 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Stokes and Memphis are in the Group of 6, but he's thrown for 2,845 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has 334 yards and five touchdowns rushing.

Chambliss' stats are comparable, but not topping the list of semifinalists. He has two games left to try and boost them. However, it's likely that he'll be one of the three finalists who will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The winner of the award will be announced on Friday, Dec. 11.

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