NCAA Investigating Dabo Swinney's Tampering Accusations Against Ole Miss Football

The NCAA is getting involved following Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney's tell-all surrounding Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels' "tampering" for Cal Bears linebacker transfer Luke Ferrelli.

During a press conference that took college football last Friday, Swinney walked reporters through the situation where Ferrelli initially departed the Cal Bears for the NCAA Transfer Portal - then signed with Clemson.

Following a short stint with Clemson where he was enrolled with the university, Ferrelli then elected to to re-enter the free agent market where he signed with Ole Miss.

“There’s tampering, and then there’s blatant tampering,” Swinney said. “Tampering 101 is when you’re talking to kids who aren’t in the portal. Tampering 201 is when you’ve already negotiated the deal with the kids not in the portal.

“Tampering 301 is when you’ve got a kid who’s going in the portal to sign somewhere, move there, going to classes and you’re texting them while they’re in class. That’s like a whole ‘nother level of tampering.”

Now, according to The Athletic, the NCAA is getting involved and will be investigating the situation that's unfolded.

"The NCAA will investigate any credible allegations of tampering and expect full cooperation from all involved as is required by NCAA rules," the organization said to The Athletic's Grace Raynor. "We will not comment further on any ongoing investigation."

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum recently described Swinney's antics as "whiny" amid his tell-all saga on the tampering accusations.

“Dabo use phrases that, while legitimate in sound, don’t really matter much anymore,” Finebaum continued. “Like, ‘we’re going to turn you in.’ I mean, that used to be the golden phrase, ‘if you do that one more time.’ … And it really doesn’t matter what he says. He just, he still comes off the same way — he comes off whiny and out of touch.”

Now, after Clemson's formal complaint, the NCAA will be involved as they look to formally investigate Ole Miss amid alleged tampering for one of the program's top Transfer Portal signees.

