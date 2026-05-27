Pete Golding Fires Back at Ole Miss Tampering Narrative: 'What Are We Doing?'

The Ole Miss Rebels have come under fire in media circles over the past few weeks for a variety of reasons.

First, it was Lane Kiffin's comments from Vanity Fair, followed by questions surrounding the academic standard floated by Steve Sarkisian. The latter of which was cleared up by Sarkisian to Ole Miss coach Pete Golding himself in a direct phone call.

However, perhaps the most infamous issues involving the Rebels came from Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. The coach accused the Rebels of tampering with now Ole Miss linebacker Luke Ferrelli after he had already enrolled at Clemson, and subsequently re-entered the portal and transferred to Ole Miss.

Now, Golding is responding to those questions, and he isn't holding back.

Pete Golding clears the air

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During a media session at SEC spring meetings, Golding explained what really happened with Ferrelli, and provided context as to when he actually contacted Ferrelli - a timeline that directly contridicts what Swinney claimed.

“The kid we’re talking about with tampering was on an official visit that weekend,” Golding said, via The Athletic. “You’re talking now 10 days later, from an official visit, all of a sudden that this is now so wrong to reach out to a guy that (officially visited), that wanted to be there, that you didn’t have a spot for, that I had no idea where the hell he had signed or not, because I had been getting ready for Miami and playing in the Fiesta Bowl."

Golding didn't stop there, however. He also went on to bash the double standard surrounding college football and the transfer portal.

Specifically with former Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery, who entered the portal one week after the Rebels' loss to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl, and signed with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers the very next day.

“We’re not comparing that to a guy that was a three-year starter somewhere, that wasn’t in the portal, that’s at a new school now? What are we doing?" Golding continued. "There’s an enforcement on this that just took an OV, but there’s not an enforcement of this that he just ruined his brand over three years, who’s been tampered with this entire time? What are we doing?”

That's not even taking into account similar situations in which players like Winston Watkins, or Princewill Umanmielen, the latter of which had already reportedly signed a deal to return to Ole Miss, before opting to leave for LSU anyway.

Obviously, the current iteration of the transfer portal and NIL of college sports is conducive for these kinds of decisions to be made due to a lack of any sort of real enforcement from the governing bodies.

Regardless, Golding made his point - and a good one at that - that Ole Miss is being unfairly targeted for issues that are running rampant across the sport, including just down the road in Baton Rouge, and beyond.

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