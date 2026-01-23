Dabo Swinney Incriminates Ole Miss Football Amid 'Tampering' Transfer Luke Ferrelli

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney took the podium on Friday afternoon for the first time since Tigers linebacker Luke Ferrelli flipped his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers' shot-caller walked reporters through the situation where he accused Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding of tampering in the highest degree.

Ferrelli revealed a commitment to Swinney and Co. on Jan. 6 after entering the transfer portal following two seasons with the Cal Bears - blossoming into one of the top youngsters in America.

As a redshirt freshman in 2025, the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder recorded 87 tackles (second on team), five for loss, with a sack and an interception where he was named an All-ACC honorable mention.

After not playing across the 2024 season as a true freshman, the second-year linebacker from San Diego (Calif.) was named the ACC Defensive Freshman of the Year after making 13 starts in 2025.

But Ferrelli's "commitment" to Clemson didn't last long after he re-entered the portal Jan. 22 and committed to Ole Miss.

According to On3 Sports, "Swinney broke down a detailed timeline as he walked reporters through the situation, including conversations between Ferrelli and Ole Miss.

"Clemson has also reached out to the NCAA regarding allegations of tampering against the Rebels, Swinney confirmed."

What did Swinney say? What were his thoughts on the situation? He clearly identified the situation - accusing Golding and Ole Miss of tampering.

“There’s tampering, and then there’s blatant tampering,” Swinney said. “Tampering 101 is when you’re talking to kids who aren’t in the portal. Tampering 201 is when you’ve already negotiated the deal with the kids not in the portal.

“Tampering 301 is when you’ve got a kid who’s going in the portal to sign somewhere, move there, going to classes and you’re texting them while they’re in class. That’s like a whole ‘nother level of tampering.”

Then, the "accusations" got worse.

In a post via X from The Athletic's Grace Raynor: "Per Dabo Swinney, Clemson talked to Ole Miss GM Austin Thomas and made it clear that if Ole Miss didn't stop communicating with Ferrelli, Clemson was going to turn them in.

"Austin Thomas reportedly said he wanted no part of this but that Pete Golding just 'does what he does.'"

Swinney then revealed that Ferrelli signed a contract with Clemson on Jan. 7 as he tried to “clear things up” with regards to the situation.

But Ole Miss apparently didn't back off.

According to Swinney, Golding and Co. communicated with Ferrelli and sent him a photo of an apparent $1 million contract offer.

Now, as the accusations add up, social media continues swirling surrounding the situation with Ole Miss receiving significant tampering accusations from Clemson and Swinney.

