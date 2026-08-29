Ole Miss' 2026 Ceiling Comes Down to What Happens Behind Its Stars

The Ole Miss Rebels are filled with star talent. Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy lead a high-powered offense that can go toe-to-toe with anyone in the country. The duo will have massive seasons and keep the Rebels in every game.

Will Echoles and Suntarine Perkins are the headliners for Pete Golding and Bryan Brown's defense. They're All-SEC players who should give the front seven a major lift.

The remainder of the roster will be put to the test. The SEC schedule will be daunting, and injuries will factor into the team's success.

Who Can Raise Ole Miss' Ceiling?

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy celebrates with Ole Miss wide receiver Deuce Alexander. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All eyes are on the top-notch talent, but other players must step up. Defensive end Kam Franklin is one of those key players. He recorded five sacks and 69 total tackles last season. Ole Miss lost their sack leader, Princewill Umanmielen, to the transfer portal, so Franklin will be responsible for filling that hole.

But you cannot ignore the new faces on the defensive end. Linebackers Keaton Thomas and Luke Ferrelli are the real deal. Ferrelli was named the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year while recording 91 total tackles and one sack.

Ferrelli will be the defensive play-caller on the field, and Thomas will be a downhill, aggressive linebacker. If this pairing can live up to expectations, this Ole Miss defense is going to be lethal.

The offense will also rely on the returners such as wide receiver Deuce Alexander and offensive lineman Patrick Kutas. Kutas earned SEC Preseason All-Third Team honors. Similarly to the defense, there will be a few transfer portal players that Rebels' fans will learn about as the season progresses.

Lacy's usage has been a critical discussion point during fall camp. The Ole Miss running back led the nation in carries last season, and he underwent shoulder surgery this offseason. That's where Michigan State transfer Makhi Frazier enters the picture.

Frazier posted 520 rushing yards last season, and his role is to take the pressure off Lacy. He can operate as a change-of-pace back and give the Ole Miss offense fresh legs. Frazier is one of many examples of a player who can rotate into the game and not see a drop off in production.

The depth is what makes Golding's team enticing. They have star players who can make the big plays when called upon, but they can also withstand the long season and the injuries that come with it.

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