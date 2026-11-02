Pete Golding is Coaching Far Beyond His Years of Experience

Pete Golding was thrust into a difficult position as the Rebels headed into their first trip to the College Football Playoffs last December. After Lane Kiffin's calamitous departure from Oxford, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter put his trust in Golding, the defensive coordinator, not just as a temporary replacement but as the man to lead the program for years to come.

While the decision certainly paid off quickly, seeing the Rebels reach the CFP semi-final against Miami, falling short of a trip to the national championship by just a score, Golding's job was never going to be simplified by a historic postseason push, with the new head coach's rookie season at the helm posing to be one of the hardest schedules of any team in the nation.

Sitting at 6-2 through his first eight regular-season games as head coach, Golding has worked wonders for an Ole Miss program that could have been heading into freefall after the messy departure of a former coach. With his side ranked in the nation's top 12, four games remaining and a date with No. 2 Georgia this weekend, Golding has looked comfortable in his new role, seeming years ahead of where many freshman head coaches usually slot in.

A True Leader of Men

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding and quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) look back before the game against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thrown into the deep end of an SEC conference slate, Golding has adjusted quickly while facing some of the nation's toughest competition week in and week out. Five of his first eight regular-season matchups saw the Rebels face ranked opponents, forcing the first-year head coach to navigate adversity early in his tenure. But managing a demanding schedule is only part of the job. Golding has also had to find ways to keep his players motivated when individual performances fall short of expectations.

That challenge was evident following Ole Miss' matchup against Auburn, when Deuce Alexander endured a difficult outing. Following the game, Golding spoke about the importance of keeping Alexander's confidence intact and continuing to push him forward despite the struggles.

"I said, ‘Deuce, did you score tonight?’ Because I’m always on practicing Deuce touchdowns. Like he’s my guy and he’s like, ‘no coach.’ I was like, you know what? I’m most excited about that. We scored 45 points and I feel like our most explosive and best player, didn’t. So that makes me feel really good.", Golding said following the Auburn victory last Saturday.

For a player navigating the physical and mental demands of SEC competition, that support can be as important as the coaching itself. Golding's comments offered a glimpse into his approach to player development, emphasizing that one difficult performance does not define a player's potential or his role within the team.

Golding could not have came into this role at a more complicated time in program history, and while taking everything in at stride, the first-year head coach seems to have slotted in well to this ascending Rebels' program in Oxford.

With Georgia looming this Saturday, Golding's job does not get any easier as the season enters its business end. However, his ability to handle adversity, both on the field and within his locker room, will be critical as the Rebels look to close out the regular season on a strong note.

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