Despite taking another loss on the field last Sunday against Oklahoma, Ole Miss has picked up yet another win this week in recruiting.

Last Saturday, Ole Miss landed a commitment from 2028 four-star interior offensive lineman Tanner Seaton. The next day, Ole Miss flipped 2027 four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington from Michigan to the Rebels.

Today's win isn't a new commitment, as quarterback Keegan Croucher has been committed to Ole Miss since October of 2025. Today's new Rivals recruiting rankings have moved Croucher from a four-star to a five-star and the highest-ranked quarterback in the country.

Everything to Know About Keegan Croucher

Baylor’s Keegan Croucher runs the ball against Brentwood Academy during the first half at Baylor in Chattanooga, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Croucher is listed as 6-foot-4 1/2, 200 pounds and comes out of Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

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He is still ranked as a four-star in 247Sports composite rankings. However, he's now a five-star in the Rivals300 rankings that came out today. Rivals has him as the No. 9 player in the country, the No. 1 player in Tennessee and the No. 1 quarterback in the country.

Croucher committed to Ole Miss on Oct. 5, 2025, and has remained 100% locked in with the Rebels ever since, even trying to help them recruit high-rated recruits and players from his school.

Ole Miss was Croucher's fifth offer, as the Rebels offered him on March 1, 2025. He also holds Power Four offers from Indiana, Michigan, Syracuse, Minnesota, Michigan State, Nebraska, Virginia, Oregon, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Miami, UCLA, Georgia, North Carolina, Penn State, Arkansas and Tennessee.

In 247Sports composite recruiting rankings, the Rebels are ranked as the No. 13 class in the country. Croucher is one of two quarterbacks in the Rebels' 2027 recruiting class. He's joined by three-star Crews Jenkins from Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Other four-star prospects on the services' rankings are tight end Rahzario Edwards, defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman, edge rusher Antwan Jackson, offensive tackle Antonio Keefer, safety Darrell Mattison, defensive lineman Marvin Nguetsop, cornerback Taelyn Mayo, defensive back Tavares Harrington, interior offensive lineman Antonio Berry, wide receiver Alvin Mosley, defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker and defensive lineman Mitchell Turner.

Croucher appears to be next in a stretch of Ole Miss quarterbacks that includes Matt Corral, Jaxson Dart, Trinidad Chambliss and starting next season, Deuce Knight. He'll have very high expectations placed on him, but the football world believes he has the talent to match and possibly exceed those expectations.

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