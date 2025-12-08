Pete Golding, Ole Miss Football on New Identity Away From Lane Kiffin: 'I Ain't Going To Yoga'

The Ole Miss Rebels (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will be under new leadership amid the program's College Football Playoff run after Lane Kiffin made the move to join the LSU Tigers last week.

After a chaotic stretch in the Magnolia State, Kiffin elected to depart Oxford for LSU where officials at Ole Miss elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to become the new shot-caller of the Rebels.

“Ole Miss Football is special,” Golding said. “Since the day I arrived, I’ve felt the passion, pride and unwavering support of Rebel Nation. This is a place where expectations are high, and football is woven into the fabric of the community.

"Our mission moving forward is clear: we will play with toughness, discipline and relentless effort in everything we do. We will recruit at the highest level, develop our players on and off the field, and compete every single day to bring championships to Oxford.

“Most importantly, we will represent this university with class and integrity. To the Ole Miss family, thank you for your support and belief. I’m excited for what’s ahead, and I can’t wait to attack this challenge together.”

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

Golding is shoots it straight. He's a players coach and has one focus: Winning football games.

After the Ole Miss Rebels officially received their College Football Playoff seed on Selection Sunday with a clash against Tulane on the docket, Golding addressed the media where he spoke out about the new era.

Pete Golding's Take: No Yoga, Just Spot The Ball

"I'm not changing who I am," Golding said. "I ain't changing what the hell I wear or going to yoga or playing pickleball. I ain't doing any of that sh**.

"I am who I am. We're going to roll. We're going to do this thing the right way. I've done it a long time around a lot of good people and we're going to give it our best shot and see what happens."

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Football.

"I really don't think, at the end of the day at this point ... it's one thing if it's Game 1 and you're worried about what's the culture like and if the routine has been set," Golding added.

"Who runs you out of the huddle is overrated. It's not going to matter. At that point, the game is already won or lost by the plan and the preparation and the energy and the attitude of the players."

