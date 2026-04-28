Pete Golding Reveals Clear Statement on This Ole Miss DL, Colorado Buffaloes Transfer

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels assembled one of the top Transfer Portal hauls in America this offseason headlined by a handful of Top-100 players signing with the program.

In what became a pivotal stretch for the Rebels, Ole Miss brought in over 25 newcomers with multiple offensive weapons, but there are fresh faces on defense to keep tabs on.

That starts with Colorado Buffaloes transfer defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis as he gets acclimated to a new scheme in Oxford.

Oatis checked in as a four-star prospect in the 2022 Recruiting Cycle and Mississippi’s No. 2 overall prospect coming out of high school. He sat as a Top-100 prospect where he ultimately signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide before transferring to Colorado.

“Jehiem can be as good as he wants to be,” Golding said this week. “That was the one thing in recruiting is like, ‘Hey brother, it’s time to make the right decisions. This is your last opportunity. You’re coming home. This is what we’re going to expect from you.’ So, we’re expecting them to do some good things.”

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jehiem Oatis (96) before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Golding didn't stop there when discussing the outlook for Oatis.

“He’s done a nice job inside using his hands,” Golding said. “Obviously, he’s a really gifted player. He’s got short-area quickness on top of heavy hands. What we do from a defensive standpoint helps him play attacker and play on the back half of blocks.

“I think he’s kind of knocked the rust off a little bit. He hadn’t played a ton since I was with him at Alabama. I like what he’s done so far, as long as that continues to improve.”

The former Top-100 prospect is now back home in the Magnolia State ready to make an instant impact after a quiet 2025 campaign with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Now, all eyes are on Oatis as he gears up for his 2026 season with Golding and Co. as expectations rise for the talented interior defensive lineman this fall.

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