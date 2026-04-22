Ole Miss Football Building Momentum for No. 2 DL in America, Oklahoma Sooners Target

Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy of Louisville four-star defensive lineman Kellan Hall soaked in the scenes of Oxford on Tuesday while on an official visit alongside Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels.

Hall checks in as the No. 2 rated defensive lineman in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore fighting for his services as he navigates a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder out of Kentucky has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Tennessee Volunteers, Louisville Cardinals, and Ohio State Buckeyes, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Hall has quickly seen programs pique his interest this offseason - including the Ole Miss Rebels - as visits continue being checked off the docket.

The Kentucky native was in Oxford on Tuesday for a midweek visit alongside the coaching staff as Golding and Co. look to make an impression on the dynamic defender that has evaluators salivating at his potential.

"Talented two-way lineman at the high school level who projects as a high upside talent along the defensive front. Measures around 6-foot-4, 255 pounds, and registers as a top athlete," Rivals wrote.

"Impressed in the camp setting at Under Armour's Nashville camp. Hyper productive as a freshman, tallying 21 tackles for loss. Also, one of the youngest top prospects in the cycle, turning 15 years old in June."

Ole Miss is quickly looking to build momentum in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle with Hall emerging as a target to keep tabs on as defensive line coach Randall Joyner keeps a foot on the gas here.

The No. 2 rated defensive lineman in America - and No. 15 overall recruit in the 2028 cycle - has seen his recruitment explode as of late with multiple Southeastern Conference programs intensify their pursuits.

Now, the Ole Miss Rebels have landed an unofficial visit after Hall made his way down to the Magnolia State to soak in the scenes of Oxford amid a pivotal stretch in his recruitment.

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