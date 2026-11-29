Friday's regular season finale was an emotional day for several Ole Miss players. The Rebels defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 41-17 in the Egg Bowl and marked the final home game for guys like Trinidad Chambliss and possibly Will Echoles.

Echoles is a junior, but he's projected to be a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The Ole Miss defensive tackle has made a massive impact in Oxford, which made Friday's win bittersweet. In his likely final home game, Echoles recorded a sack and four tackles.

Before his collegiate journey began, Pete Golding made a promise to Echoles.

A Promise Kept

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Echoles got to Ole Miss, Golding laid out a three-year plan for his development. In fact, Echoles' mother still has the paperwork from the original meeting.

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“And so, Will for me was kind of that first project where, hey, this is what the three-year plan looks like. And his mom and I were talking last week," Golding said. "She’s like, ‘Coach, like, I can bring out that piece of paper right now, and I remember that meeting and exactly what we talked about.’ And then now to see it come to fruition. So it doesn’t always work out that way. But for him to take that step, what he’s meant for our locker room, how he goes about his business. He’s a professional."

Echoles recorded 8.5 sacks and nine pass deflections over the last two seasons. He played an integral part in the Rebels' success last season and has become a dominant interior lineman. As mentioned earlier, Echoles is still a junior, so he could return next season. Golding spoke about his decision.

“And so, you know, they’re going through the information stage of all that. And I told his mom and I told him, I said, ‘Look, man, if you’re a top-20 draft pick, I’m not asking you to come back. That’s bad business. You know that. That’s been your goal. That’s your aspirations.’ And that’s significant," Golding said. "So, you know, we’re going to continue to get the information and give it to his family. You know, it’s a family decision for him. But I would be shocked if he doesn’t participate in the bowl game regardless.”

Golding believed he could turn a Mississippi native into a first-round pick in three years, and he fulfilled that promise. It's a rare story in today's era of college athletics. Players rarely see a multi-year plan through, but Echoles was patient and it paid off.

Regardless of his future decisions, Echoles made a permanent impact on Ole Miss football. He is one of its most successful stories.

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