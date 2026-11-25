OXFORD, Miss. — The Egg Bowl is already an emotional and important game for Houston, Mississippi native Will Echoles.

“It means a lot,” Echoles said Tuesday of the looming matchup, after placing the Egg Bowl trophy on the podium. “Bragging rights for the state and just for me where I’m from. I told y’all before, it’s very Mississippi State sided, so bragging rights.”

However, Friday’s edition of the latest chapter of Ole Miss-Mississippi State will mean a lot more than the previous two matchups Echoles has played within the series.

Ole Miss’ star defensive tackle is in line to be a first round pick in the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft in Washington. ESPN and countless other draft-centric outlets project Echoles to hear his name called round one and rank him as a consensus top-three defensive tackle in the class.

With that in mind, this year’s Egg Bowl matchup should mark Echoles’ final game in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and quite possibly the last one of his collegiate career.

Ole Miss has locked in a bowl game berth and will accept its invite wherever it may play. Many players such as Trinidad Chambliss, Deuce Alexander, Terez Davis, Luke Hasz and others have already confirmed their plans to play in that 13th game.

What about Echoles?

Oct 17, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Echoles, that decision is still being weighed amid his current pro stock.

“It’s still a (decision),” Echoles said of the Rebels’ bowl game next month. “I’m just taking it day by day. Honestly, I have to talk to PG, talk to him about that. So we’re just taking it day by day, but we’ll see.”

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“It’s a very surreal moment. I’ve enjoyed my time here at Ole Miss. I’m excited to go out there and play. Just for it to be the Egg Bowl, it could be potentially my last game in the Vaught, so I’m super excited to play and ready to go out there and compete.”

In just 34 career games (26 starts) with the Rebels, Echoles has notched 102 tackles (44 solo), nine pass deflections, eight sacks and a touchdown. This season, Echoles has registered 25 tackles, four pass deflections and 2.5 sacks.

The stats don’t come close to representing the 6-foot-3, 315-pound defender’s impact as he’s typically drawing double teams and holding calls on his way to generating pressure or filling run lanes. The next level loves the speed and potential he brings to the table along the defensive line.

Still, Echoles has kept a clear headspace through it all.

“I can’t accomplish them dream unless I’m here in the present,” Echoles previously said of his soaring NFL stock earlier this month. “PG talked, actually this morning, about having guilt from the past and trying to control things you can’t control. I can’t control the NFL. I can’t control what they say about me, what they think about me, so I can’t do nothing but just be here. Day by day (just) improve my draft stock and just hope for the best.”

As for Friday’s game, Echoles isn’t the only Magnolia State native with a chip on his shoulder.

“They know what this game means. We got a bunch of Mississippi guys in our room, especially — some of them on the offensive side of the ball — so they know what it means,” Echoles reiterated. “They know what it takes to go out there and win this game. They know how physical it’s going to be and they know that it’s a big game for the name on the back of their jersey.”

Tom Luke’s annual Sunday speech before the matchup only helps ignite the fire surrounding the game for other natives of the state.

“I think every year (Luke) gets more and more fired up when he says it from my freshman year to now. It’s always about a kid on the playground fighting between Mississippi State and Ole Miss and he always talks about how he went 3-1 (as a player). A lot of this is for the state, but mostly for Tom Luke,” Echoles explained. “He’s a great person, he’s been around here for a long time. Just to see him with a smile on his face after we won last year, just how he carries himself and how much this game means to him – just want to go out there and play for him.”

Kickoff between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on Black Friday is set for 11 a.m. CT on ABC.

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