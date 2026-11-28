OXFORD, Miss. — Friday’s 24-point Egg Bowl win marked a last for Ole Miss stars Trinidad Chambliss and Will Echoles at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Though they only started at Ole Miss for two seasons, it didn’t take Chambliss and Echoles long to leave their mark on Manning Way.

Each were cornerstone pieces that helped fuel Ole Miss’ deep run through the College Football Playoffs less than 12 months ago. It was no coincidence that both were standing front and center on the main stage at Caesars Superdome, as Chambliss and Echoles were named the players of the game in the Rebels’ upset over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal.

In the Rebels’ regular season finale against Mississippi State, both had those kinds of performances again in what will go down as their final game in Oxford.

Chambliss threw for 237 passing yards and accounted for three total touchdowns, while completing 63 percent of his passes and looking in total control through the second half.

Echoles was as impactful on the other side of the ball as he lived in the Bulldogs’ offensive backfield for most of the day, while enduring double teams at times. Echoles completed the game with four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss and had a second sack nullified due to a defensive holding call in the Rebels’ secondary.

What Chambliss leaves behind

Nov 27, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) holds the Egg Bowl trophy after defeating the against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through 25 starts with Ole Miss, Chambliss has helped anchor 19 wins accounting for 7,843 total yards (7,027 passing) and 64 total touchdowns (48 passing) while throwing just 12 interceptions. Chambliss’ 64 touchdowns responsible for rank sixth-most in program history and trail Chad Kelly for fifth-most only by one.

With just one collegiate game left for Chambliss to complete in the Rebels’ upcoming bowl game, how should his legacy at Ole Miss be remembered?

“That's up to the Ole Miss fans,” head coach Pete Golding said following Friday’s win. “To me, explosive. I think about Trinidad, it’s breathtaking moments. You think you got him sacked and you don't, the ability to extend the and make a lot of plays. When I think of Trinidad, I think about that smile. I think he's got a contagious personality. When I think about him, I think about what type of dude and what a good teammate he is and what he's done, not only for this school, but for this town.

From a quarterback standpoint, I think you think he's a winner. He's got an elite competitive character. I know this didn't go exactly as he saw fit, and a lot of people didn't, but he just kept his head down and competed his butt off and was a really good teammate. I think it goes to show you, even before this game, there was no decision for him whether he was going to be with his team and play for his school and a town that's done so much for him. That's not common now, unfortunately. I think it goes to show who he is and how he's wired and what this place has done for him."

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss looks on at an empty Vaught-Hemingway Stadium two hours following the Rebels', 41-17, Egg Bowl win, also marking his final home game. | Tyler Komis, SI.com

About two hours after running around the field with the Egg Bowl trophy in hand and going up to fans, Chambliss returned to the field to soak in the moment one last time. Fish Robinson, the team chaplain, accompanied Chambliss as he took in the empty stadium for almost 30 minutes.

For Chambliss there are a lot of Ole Miss memories that resonate with him, but the one that means the most is the one many would expect.

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“Definitely the Sugar Bowl I would say, last year. Just everything that went into last year too, with people saying we weren't going to be as good as previous Ole Miss teams. We weren't really listening to that. We just had our heads down and showed up every day, worked hard and everyone loved to play football and supported each other,” Chambliss explained. “That was truly special. All the hard work and dedication everyone put into the whole year. It's more than just showing up August 30 on the first game. It's spring ball, summer and then obviously the season. Just so much time and energy that people don’t see behind closed doors goes into a football season. So that was probably my biggest and most memorable experience is the Sugar Bowl."

Chambliss hopes his legacy in Oxford goes far beyond the football field and accolades.

"I just hope that everyone that I came across and encountered with on a day-to-day life here can say positive things and good things about me, my family and the last name on my back,” Chambliss added. “I hope I represented my family well. Being remembered as a guy who showed up with a smile on his face, brought positivity to the team and people around him — fought his tail off and was a team player and loved to compete."

Echoles’ road to round one

Nov 27, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) holds the Egg Bowl trophy after defeating the against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Echoles, he’s helped lead a turnaround on the defensive side of the ball. Through his 27 career starts with the Rebels, Echoles has notched 97 tackles (43 solo), nine pass deflections and 8.5 sacks. Again, his impact goes far beyond the stat sheet and has been apparent to talent evaluators at the next level.

There’s a reason why the 6-foot-3, 315 pounder out of Houston, Mississippi is projected as a top-20 pick for this spring’s NFL Draft.

“Kam (Franklin) and Will (Echoles) have a special place in my heart based on when I first got here,” Golding said. Those were the two guys that we really focused on early, like, man, we've got to get these two guys to come and change the narrative. Those two, at that point, were coming off a year (Ole Miss) lost the last five games of the year. It wasn't the same position that it was these last couple of years. Those dudes took a step of faith to be honest with you that hey the defense was going to show versatility for them and we're going to play at a championship level, on top of the draft status.

Will for me was kind of that first project where, 'hey, this is what the three-year plan looks like' and his mom and I were talking last week, she's like 'Coach, I can bring out that piece of paper right now,' I remember that meeting and what exactly that we talked about and then now to see it come to fruition. It doesn't always work out that way, but for him to take that stuff- what he's meant for our locker room, how he goes about his business- he's a professional; he practices his butt off, he competes his butt off, and he loves his school, and he loves his town. That hadn't been the norm in the past, so I really just appreciate him and how he's handled himself, and he's a heck of a player, no doubt."

As it stands, besides potential transfers and/or opt outs, Will Echoles remains the only Rebel unsure if Friday was his last game with Ole Miss or not. Echoles said earlier in the week that he had not come to a decision and that it’s a day-to-day process.

Although Echoles has all of his goals right in front of him alongside Golding, and only a potential injury could change his current draft status, his head coach would be ‘shocked’ if he didn’t dress one last time in an Ole Miss uniform.

Regardless of what Echoles elects to do, his relationship with Golding is an everlasting one.

“I speak to (Echoles) like my own son,” Golding said Friday afternoon. “You know, my job was for you to come in here and develop as a player and as a man. Get an unbelievable experience, make a new circle for yourself for the next 40 to 50 years of your life.His goal has always been first-round draft pick; that's what he wanted out of college football. The first thing I always ask those guys is, 'What are you looking for out of college football?' Not school, just college football.

He's like, 'Coach, I want to be a first-round draft pick'. So they're going through the information stage of all that, and I told his mom, I told him, I said, 'Look man, if you're a top-20 draft pick, I'm not asking you to come back. That's bad business. That's been your goal, that's your aspiration, and that's significant.'We're gonna continue to get the information and give it to his family; it's a family decision for him. I would be shocked if he doesn't participate in the bowl game regardless."

Despite coming up short in their ultimate goal to return to the College Football Playoffs and contend for the National Championship, Echoles and Chambliss will leave behind a lasting legacy at Ole Miss.

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